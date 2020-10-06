 

Insight Receives NetApp Americas Cloud Innovation Award 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has received the NetApp Americas Cloud Innovation Award 2020 in recognition of its success in leveraging innovative NetApp cloud solutions like Azure NetApp Files and the NetApp Keystone portfolio to help clients drive digital and business transformation.

As part of its comprehensive lineup of cloud-related services, Insight has incorporated NetApp tools in its Workload Transformation Assessment service designed to analyze the client’s workload environment, align workloads and platforms, and define a hybrid cloud strategy that optimizes IT and business results. The company was also the first NetApp partner authorized to deliver Keystone Flex Subscription services providing pay-as-you-go cloud-like storage on client premises.

“Hybrid cloud is a cornerstone of IT transformation initiatives and a key enabler of innovation and business value in today’s enterprise. That’s why we have more than 1,500 engineers, architects and consultants dedicated to helping organizations navigate the hybrid cloud journey, from workload alignment to cost modeling, roadmap development, workload migration and beyond,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. “This recognition from NetApp reflects our commitment to leveraging hybrid to help our clients create IT strategies that can advance their business objectives.”

Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team also provides data platform modernization, security and networking, and IT operations planning and implementation services aimed at helping clients build strategic business advantage as well as optimize their IT environment.

“Channel partners are critical to helping our customers lead with data, and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Jim Elder, Channel Chief, Americas Partner Organization at NetApp. “I congratulate Insight on receiving the Cloud Innovation Award. Their commitment to innovation, growth, and high-quality service has helped drive positive business outcomes and value for our customers.”

The NetApp Americas Partner Awards acknowledge partners who have shown a strong commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth, proving themselves to be crucial contributors to the NetApp Unified Partner Program. For the first time, the 2020 Americas Partner Awards were presented digitally, with partners and NetApp executives recognizing their respective achievements during the NetApp fiscal year 2020 (FY20).

NetApp’s award-winning Unified Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, grow their business, and increase profitability. With the industry-leading NetApp portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, NetApp partners can help customers overcome their growing digital transformation challenges across any environment, from on-premises environments to multicloud.

To learn more about Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation portfolio and capabilities, visit here. For more information on all of Insight’s transformative solutions, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

Insight Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Insight’s Tech Journal Unveils New Playbook on the Future of IT
23.09.20
Insight Webinar to Explore How IT is Modernizing the Delivery of Healthcare
17.09.20
Insight Names a New President of North America Business
16.09.20
COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Accelerate Automation in the Public Sector, Insight Study Finds
10.09.20
Insight to Present at Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference
10.09.20
Insight Expands Collaboration with HPE to Better Serve Clients Globally