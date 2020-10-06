Insight Receives NetApp Americas Cloud Innovation Award 2020

As part of its comprehensive lineup of cloud-related services, Insight has incorporated NetApp tools in its Workload Transformation Assessment service designed to analyze the client’s workload environment, align workloads and platforms, and define a hybrid cloud strategy that optimizes IT and business results. The company was also the first NetApp partner authorized to deliver Keystone Flex Subscription services providing pay-as-you-go cloud-like storage on client premises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has received the NetApp Americas Cloud Innovation Award 2020 in recognition of its success in leveraging innovative NetApp cloud solutions like Azure NetApp Files and the NetApp Keystone portfolio to help clients drive digital and business transformation.

“Hybrid cloud is a cornerstone of IT transformation initiatives and a key enabler of innovation and business value in today’s enterprise. That’s why we have more than 1,500 engineers, architects and consultants dedicated to helping organizations navigate the hybrid cloud journey, from workload alignment to cost modeling, roadmap development, workload migration and beyond,” said Shawn O’Grady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. “This recognition from NetApp reflects our commitment to leveraging hybrid to help our clients create IT strategies that can advance their business objectives.”

Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation team also provides data platform modernization, security and networking, and IT operations planning and implementation services aimed at helping clients build strategic business advantage as well as optimize their IT environment.

“Channel partners are critical to helping our customers lead with data, and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Jim Elder, Channel Chief, Americas Partner Organization at NetApp. “I congratulate Insight on receiving the Cloud Innovation Award. Their commitment to innovation, growth, and high-quality service has helped drive positive business outcomes and value for our customers.”

The NetApp Americas Partner Awards acknowledge partners who have shown a strong commitment to customer innovation, product revenue and growth, proving themselves to be crucial contributors to the NetApp Unified Partner Program. For the first time, the 2020 Americas Partner Awards were presented digitally, with partners and NetApp executives recognizing their respective achievements during the NetApp fiscal year 2020 (FY20).

NetApp’s award-winning Unified Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, grow their business, and increase profitability. With the industry-leading NetApp portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions, NetApp partners can help customers overcome their growing digital transformation challenges across any environment, from on-premises environments to multicloud.

To learn more about Insight’s Cloud + Data Center Transformation portfolio and capabilities, visit here. For more information on all of Insight’s transformative solutions, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

