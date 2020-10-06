 

Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2020 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Mike Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 968-2322
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (778) 560 2842
Conference ID: 1666557

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-complied summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

