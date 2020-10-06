SAIC Wins $878 Million Task Order to Advance Multi-Domain Command and Control Capability

SAIC will rapidly develop and deploy capabilities that provide warfighters with access to critical information and data at the speed and scale required to gain and maintain decision advantage. SAIC’s solutions will ultimately integrate all-domain (land, sea, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) data to enhance situational awareness and deliver global combat effects against peer competitors

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded an $878 million task order by U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Under the Integrated Multi-Domain Command and Control (IMDC2) Technical Support task order, SAIC will provide professional services to advance technology for Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2) capabilities, which includes cybersecurity, digital engineering, model-based systems engineering, integrated training, research and development, prototyping, and IT modernization.

SAIC will enable the Government’s ability to:

Process, exploit, disseminate, and act on information against emerging and evolving threats

Eliminate or minimize technological obsolescence, and

Reduce total lifecycle costs associated with JADC2 systems

“SAIC’s operational and tactical integration expertise and our investments in digital engineering and rapid technical integration will accelerate warfighting capabilities that counter adaptive threats and keep pace with warfighter needs,” said Michael LaRouche. “For instance, SAIC’s investments in virtual environments and technologies will help warfighters with a space test and training environment – live or simulated – that truly integrates how leaders command space and cyber systems to deliver global combat effects.”

