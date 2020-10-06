 

SAIC Wins $878 Million Task Order to Advance Multi-Domain Command and Control Capability

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was awarded an $878 million task order by U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Under the Integrated Multi-Domain Command and Control (IMDC2) Technical Support task order, SAIC will provide professional services to advance technology for Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2) capabilities, which includes cybersecurity, digital engineering, model-based systems engineering, integrated training, research and development, prototyping, and IT modernization.

SAIC will rapidly develop and deploy capabilities that provide warfighters with access to critical information and data at the speed and scale required to gain and maintain decision advantage. SAIC’s solutions will ultimately integrate all-domain (land, sea, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) data to enhance situational awareness and deliver global combat effects against peer competitors

SAIC will enable the Government’s ability to:

  • Process, exploit, disseminate, and act on information against emerging and evolving threats
  • Eliminate or minimize technological obsolescence, and
  • Reduce total lifecycle costs associated with JADC2 systems

“SAIC’s operational and tactical integration expertise and our investments in digital engineering and rapid technical integration will accelerate warfighting capabilities that counter adaptive threats and keep pace with warfighter needs,” said Michael LaRouche. “For instance, SAIC’s investments in virtual environments and technologies will help warfighters with a space test and training environment – live or simulated – that truly integrates how leaders command space and cyber systems to deliver global combat effects.”

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

