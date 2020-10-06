Brett Zbar, MD, Joins General Atlantic as Global Head of Life Sciences as Firm Formally Establishes Life Sciences as Fifth Core Investing Sector

General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, today announced that Brett Zbar, MD, has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Global Head of Life Sciences. Dr. Zbar brings a more than 15-year track record of investing in multi-stage life sciences, biopharmaceutical and healthcare companies driving innovation and advancements in patient care. General Atlantic also announced the launch of Life Sciences as a fifth, standalone sector under its growth investment platform, alongside Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology.

Dr. Zbar joins General Atlantic from Foresite Capital, an investment firm that aims to transform healthcare by funding visionary entrepreneurs, where he served as Managing Director. While at Foresite, Brett advised on the boards of a wide range of portfolio companies, including ConnectiveRx, Kinnate Biopharma, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Peloton Therapeutics, Pharvaris, Replimune, Signant Health and Turning Point Therapeutics. Prior to Foresite, Brett was a Partner at Aisling Capital, a private equity firm focused on life sciences companies developing innovative healthcare products, services and technologies. In these roles Dr. Zbar supported companies through all stages of development and financing, including company building, growth and acquisition.

General Atlantic’s Life Sciences team partners with entrepreneurs in both emerging growth and revenue-generating businesses, supporting them to develop crucial therapeutic and technological solutions within pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. In addition to Dr. Zbar, leadership of the investing effort includes Dave Hodgson, Vice Chairman, based in New York; Rob Perez, Operating Partner, based in New York; and Lefei Sun, Managing Director and Head of China Healthcare, based in Hong Kong. The firm currently has more than $1 billion in capital deployed in investments in the sector globally. General Atlantic’s portfolio includes companies such as Royalty Pharma, Ginkgo Bioworks, Motif FoodWorks, PathAI, Adagene, CANbridge, Chi-Med, Ocumension, Immunocore, Rubicon and Sanfer.

Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, commented, “We believe the potential for new biotechnologies to make a positive impact on day-to-day life has never been greater. We are thrilled to have Brett join General Atlantic to lead our Life Sciences investing, and he will be instrumental in expanding our global network and deepening our effort. Underscoring our long-term commitment to Life Sciences, we are pleased to formalize it as our fifth core investing sector, with Brett at the helm.”