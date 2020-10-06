 

Okta to Webcast Sessions at Showcase 2020

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced it will webcast the Keynote and Investor/Analyst Q&A sessions of Showcase 2020. Details for each event are as follows:

Showcase 2020 Keynote
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT

Showcase 2020 Investor/Analyst Q&A
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT

The sessions will be webcast on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 8,950 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

