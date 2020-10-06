ElectraMeccanica Names Arizona and Tennessee as Two Finalist States for SOLO EV U.S. Assembly Facility and Engineering Technical Center

Since late February, the Company has been engaged with BDO USA’s Site Selection & Incentives Practice (“BDO”) in a nationwide review of potential locations that matched ElectraMeccanica’s criteria. BDO initially identified seven candidates and sent initial requests for proposal to the chief economic development entities in each state. In June, following comprehensive proposal reviews and site visits at select locations, the Company narrowed the candidate list to five. In August, the list was further narrowed to three states.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, is providing an update related to its ongoing search for the Company’s future U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center.

Today, ElectraMeccanica has announced the remaining two finalists as Arizona and Tennessee.

Within each finalist state, the Company has selected two finalist sites within the Phoenix, AZ metro area and the Nashville, TN region, respectively. Along with BDO, the Company is now conducting final site and proposal reviews before making a selection at the end of November 2020.

The proposed new U.S. facility is expected to create between 200 and 500 new jobs and feature a state-of-the art engineering technical center, including plans for multiple labs to support ongoing vehicle, chassis and power electronics testing as well as comprehensive research facilities. ElectraMeccanica also anticipates this new facility will generate additional, second order effects that would positively impact the local and state economy within its selected location through increased commercial activity and its business partnerships with tier one suppliers. To date, the Company has seen strong interest in the commercial fleet and utility sectors, supporting its plans for a future pilot SOLO ecosystem in the select region.

Collectively, the operation would be expected to meet the growing demand for SOLO EVs throughout the United States, where EVs are projected to exceed more than 30% of all passenger vehicles by 20401. In addition to the SOLO being classified as “Made in the USA,” the proposed new U.S.-based facility would allow ElectraMeccanica to reduce or potentially eliminate tariffs as well as benefit from logistical efficiencies.