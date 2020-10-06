 

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Controller Transition and Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that Joseph Ottinger, the Company’s assistant controller, has been appointed as senior vice president effective October 5, 2020. Mr. Ottinger will succeed Brian Macnamara as senior vice president and corporate controller, when Mr. Macnamara retires from the Company at year end. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Macnamara will serve as a senior advisor to the company through July 1, 2021.

The Company also announced that Tejal Engman, vice president, investor relations, has been promoted to senior vice president, investor relations, effective October 5, 2020. Ms. Engman joined Host in 2019 with more than 15 years of experience in investor relations, finance and business development.

James F. Risoleo, Host’s president and chief executive officer said, “I am pleased to congratulate Joe and Tejal on their new positions. Joe’s deep financial expertise and extensive knowledge of our business make him uniquely qualified to serve as corporate controller, and Tejal has capitalized on her experience and brought new ideas to transform our investor relations function over the past year. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we navigate the current operating environment and execute on our strategic priorities to deliver both near- and long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Mr. Risoleo continued, “On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I thank Brian for his contributions to Host during his outstanding 25-year career. We have benefitted greatly from Brian’s leadership and insights, including in his recent role as principal financial officer, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Joseph Ottinger
Mr. Ottinger currently serves as Host’s vice president, assistant controller. He has primary responsibility for overseeing SEC reporting, technical accounting and hotel reporting and analysis. Mr. Ottinger previously served as vice president, financial reporting from 2012 through 2016. He joined the Company in 1999 and has held a series of positions with increasing financial reporting responsibilities within the Company’s finance organization throughout his tenure. Mr. Ottinger maintains his accreditation as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Maryland and began his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen, LLP. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from American University and holds an MBA from Georgetown University.

About Tejal Engman
Ms. Engman joined Host in 2019 and is responsible for the Company’s investor relations function. Prior to joining Host, Ms. Engman was the vice president of investor relations at Washington REIT. She began her career in institutional equity research sales and worked at Citigroup, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. Ms. Engman holds a Bachelor of Science from The London School of Economics.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH TEJAL ENGMAN 
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
(240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5116
  ir@hosthotels.com

Host Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Update on Third Quarter 2020 Business Trends