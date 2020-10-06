 

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Kaival Brands promotes innovative brand solutions. It is currently the exclusive global distributor for Bidi Stick, a completely self-contained disposable product that is tamper-proof and recyclable. The innovative offering is made from high-quality components and equipped with a long-lasting battery and class A nicotine. The company recently took a major step toward strengthening its foothold in the vaping market by entering a patent contribution agreement through which it will acquire exclusive rights to an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Kaival Brands, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via NetworkWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Kaival Brands.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Raj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Kaival Brands with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Kaival Brands has made tremendous strides since announcing its partnership with Bidi Vapor in March. For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, the company reported revenues of $32.4 million, bringing its total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to nearly $54.9 million, up from no revenues for the same period of the previous year,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “These results are particularly intriguing when evaluated in combination with the company’s recent agreement to acquire an international patent portfolio focused on synthetic nicotine. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Kaival Brands as it looks to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Seite 1 von 2
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Company with Expertise in Smoking Cessation Announces Patent, Creation of Lab
30.09.20
Pioneering Companies Committed to Making a Difference in Smoking Cessation Sector
29.09.20
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) Acquires U.S. Patent and International Patent Applications to Produce Nicotine Cessation Products
28.09.20
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) Acquires U.S. Patent and International Patent Applications to Produce Nicotine Cessation Products
18.09.20
Innovative Products Key to Capturing Market Share in Billion-Dollar Vaping Space
17.09.20
Elite Players Establishing Strong Presence in Multibillion-Dollar Vape Industry
15.09.20
Kaival Brands Increases Revenues Nearly 44%, Expands Distribution Channels
14.09.20
Kaival Brands Increases Quarterly Revenues with Expanding Distribution Channels
08.09.20
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTC: KAVL) Announces PMTA Submission by Bidi Vapor