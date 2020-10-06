InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands promotes innovative brand solutions. It is currently the exclusive global distributor for Bidi Stick, a completely self-contained disposable product that is tamper-proof and recyclable. The innovative offering is made from high-quality components and equipped with a long-lasting battery and class A nicotine. The company recently took a major step toward strengthening its foothold in the vaping market by entering a patent contribution agreement through which it will acquire exclusive rights to an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) , a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Kaival Brands, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via NetworkWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Kaival Brands.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Raj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Kaival Brands with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Kaival Brands has made tremendous strides since announcing its partnership with Bidi Vapor in March. For the quarter ended July 31, 2020, the company reported revenues of $32.4 million, bringing its total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 to nearly $54.9 million, up from no revenues for the same period of the previous year,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “These results are particularly intriguing when evaluated in combination with the company’s recent agreement to acquire an international patent portfolio focused on synthetic nicotine. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Kaival Brands as it looks to capitalize on this opportunity.”