Akari Therapeutics Announces Further Clinical Trial Progress Using Nomacopan to Treat COVID-19 Pneumonia

FDA clearance received to proceed with investigator-led multi-center double blind randomized clinical study in the U.S. with nomacopan following prior expanded access program





Following initial proof of principle study in Brazil and subsequent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review, a double blind randomized clinical study with nomacopan is recruiting patients in Brazil





Akari to present an update of its COVID-19 pneumonia program at the 4th Annual Complement-Based Drug Development Summit on October 15, 2020



NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, announces further progress in its COVID-19 pneumonia program with nomacopan in the U.S. and Brazil.

Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics said, “We are pleased to be able to report continued progress with our COVID-19 pneumonia program. In addition to its potential to treat COVID-19 pneumonia, we believe nomacopan’s dual complement and leukotriene inhibition has applicability in a range of other severe lung inflammatory conditions which we are exploring and like COVID-pneumonia have proven difficult to treat due to the involvement of multiple inflammatory pathways.”

COVID-19 pneumonia is believed to be a major cause of death in patients with COVID-19 and despite improvements in standard of care, remains difficult to treat. Accumulating data across a range of clinical studies in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia continues to point at the central role of complement C5a and C5b9 as well as neutrophil accumulation in the lung leading to severe inflammation and dramatic reductions in the delivery of blood through the capillary bed of the lung and ultimately other organs. Nomacopan has been shown to inhibit all these pathways directly; by binding C5, nomacopan inhibits production of C5a and C5b9 which have inflammatory and prothrombotic effects, and by preventing LTB4 from interacting with its cell surface receptors nomacopan may directly inhibit the migration of neutrophils to the lung and subsequent damaging cytokine release.