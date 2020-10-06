Predictive Oncology CEO Letter to Shareholders

I know you have watched our stock price decline steadily over the past few weeks. I am writing to assure you that there is a lot of encouraging progress to report – in other words, our company is not in the condition that the stock price might indicate. I want to take this opportunity to review where Predictive Oncology stands as of today.

Our cash burn is stable and trending downward. Our revenues are stable and trending upward. Our available cash is adequate for operations and we have the ability to utilize our equity line of credit, which has a remaining amount of over $10 million.

The best news is in the operational progress in our various divisions. Starting with Skyline Medical, this division is self-supporting from a cash standpoint. Sales of disposables used on previously sold machines more than cover the operating expenses of this division, and we continue to sell new machines on a regular basis, adding to future disposables revenues.

Our Helomics division is coming along handsomely. We have launched a restructured clinical test offering to clinicians for ovarian cancer. The response from oncologists to this re-configured test has been excellent and we expect this effort, as well as our other tests, to be revenue generating by year end and should be able to cover the bulk of Helomics operating expenses going forward. We have made solid progress on the UPMC-Magee Women’s Hospital project and are close to completing our AI-driven models of drug response and patient outcomes. We are also finishing the sequencing of the tumors from the patients involved and have completed the “reach back” for patient outcome data (i.e. including data on what happened to the patient). The Magee Study validates our ability to sequence our tumor inventory as well as to do the reach back for patient outcomes. The acquisition and integration of the newly acquired Quantitative Medicine AI software into Helomics’ existing computer model is a major accomplishment. We have begun discussions with large Pharma companies in an effort to form major, multi-year, multi-target, milestone based strategic partnerships. We hope to make more announcements soon.