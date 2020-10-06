 

Predictive Oncology CEO Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is pleased to release the CEO’s letter to the shareholders.

To our valued shareholders,

I know you have watched our stock price decline steadily over the past few weeks. I am writing to assure you that there is a lot of encouraging progress to report – in other words, our company is not in the condition that the stock price might indicate. I want to take this opportunity to review where Predictive Oncology stands as of today.

Our cash burn is stable and trending downward. Our revenues are stable and trending upward. Our available cash is adequate for operations and we have the ability to utilize our equity line of credit, which has a remaining amount of over $10 million.

The best news is in the operational progress in our various divisions. Starting with Skyline Medical, this division is self-supporting from a cash standpoint. Sales of disposables used on previously sold machines more than cover the operating expenses of this division, and we continue to sell new machines on a regular basis, adding to future disposables revenues.

Our Helomics division is coming along handsomely. We have launched a restructured clinical test offering to clinicians for ovarian cancer. The response from oncologists to this re-configured test has been excellent and we expect this effort, as well as our other tests, to be revenue generating by year end and should be able to cover the bulk of Helomics operating expenses going forward. We have made solid progress on the UPMC-Magee Women’s Hospital project and are close to completing our AI-driven models of drug response and patient outcomes. We are also finishing the sequencing of the tumors from the patients involved and have completed the “reach back” for patient outcome data (i.e. including data on what happened to the patient). The Magee Study validates our ability to sequence our tumor inventory as well as to do the reach back for patient outcomes. The acquisition and integration of the newly acquired Quantitative Medicine AI software into Helomics’ existing computer model is a major accomplishment. We have begun discussions with large Pharma companies in an effort to form major, multi-year, multi-target, milestone based strategic partnerships. We hope to make more announcements soon.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...