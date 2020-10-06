AppSwarm Announces Launch of SwarmConnect Telehealth Video Service

 

TULSA, OK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of telehealth services through its video communication platform, SwarmConnect.

SwarmConnect, in collaboration with TeleHealthSelect, now offers companies, medical clinics, healthcare professionals, and social service providers a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine video communication service.

Telehealth provides remote non-clinical services, such as provider training, administrative meetings, and continuing medical education, in addition to clinical services.

HIPAA Compliant

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) makes patient confidentiality a legal right, and the protections necessary for that have to be abided by across the medical community.

SwarmConnect telehealth will provide a HIPAA compliant browser based encrypted platform for healthcare professionals to communicate with patients. Our audiovisual data is secured via encryption, such as Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS), which encrypts the data streams, reducing the risk of unauthorized entities eavesdropping on the video conference.

Benefits to Healthcare Providers

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) says that telehealth improves healthcare quality, particularly in rural settings based on how the technology can improve service delivery and treatment of acute conditions.

In addition to reducing overhead costs per visit, telehealth is less time-consuming, both for the patient and provider, and provides healthcare solution for social distancing. Telehealth can also allow physicians to bill for uncompensated phone calls while also extending hours to capture more billable time.

Currently, 76% of U.S. hospitals connect with patients and consulting practitioners at a distance through the use of video and other technology. Almost every state Medicaid program has some form of coverage for telehealth services and private payers are embracing coverage for many telehealth services.

Today, 35 states and the District of Columbia have enacted “parity” laws, which generally require health insurers to cover services provided via telehealth the same way they would reimburse for services provided in person.

SwarmConnect will be developing its telehealth video platform, in collaboration with TeleHealthSelect, to assist doctors, clinics, and mental health service providers in providing video communication services to their patients.

For more information, or to request a demo on our telehealth services, please visit https://swarmconnect.io/telehealth

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and free trial visit https://www.swarmconnect.io

Create an Account

Customers interested in trying out the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm  Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com


