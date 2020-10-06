Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Introduces ‘Clinical IMMUNE’ to Combat Respiratory Symptoms

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), today announces that its BergaMet NA subsidiary has introduced BergaMet Clinical IMMUNE, a concentrated nutraceutical supplement formulated with naturally grown, heart-healthy Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, BetaVia Complete, and nine other powerful immune-boosting ingredients to create the No. 1 immune system defense for the body.



“We are excited to introduce Clinical IMMUNETM, a truly unique product among all the immune products available in the market today. Consumers would have to take up to 22 pills a day to accomplish what Clinical IMMUNETM does with just two pills. In addition, people could be spending up to $200 a month for the 11 key ingredients contained in Clinical IMMUNETM, all for under $40 a month,” commented Duke Pitts, President of Grey Cloak Tech. “Clinical IMMUNETM is not only designed for today's conditions but is incredible for enhancing immune defense against flu and colds. We believe Clinical IMMUNETM will become part of a daily health routine and one of our largest-selling products for years to come.”