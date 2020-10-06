 

Unisync Significantly Outperforming Fiscal 2019 in Spite of Pandemic

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to report on a number of positive developments in spite of one of the worst economic slow-downs being experienced by a number of its larger accounts, particularly in the transportation and hospitality industry segments.

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”) based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Canadian operations of UGL and Peerless were considered essential services and, as such, have continued to operate through shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

UGL Continues To Build On Its Base Of Long-Term Contracts

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the UGL business unit had built a strong base of long-term contracts that supported a consolidated forward revenue base for Unisync exceeding $100 million. Although UGL has not lost any of these major accounts as a result of the pandemic, revenues dropped precipitously in hard-hit business sectors such as airlines and hospitality. Although these industries are starting to gradually improve, we expect that overall employee uniform orders from these business sectors will only gradually increase over the ensuing year and possibly not return to pre-COVID-19 normality until mid-late 2021.

The early signs of improvement that we referenced in our April update for the transit, grocery and drug store business segments as well as the public safety sectors continue. For example, we are experiencing a build-up in new long-term contract opportunities involving US Transit agencies, Mid-tier US Airlines, Canadian Municipalities, Canadian Transit agencies, Urban and Regional Law Enforcement Agencies, and Corporate Imagewear for high profile Canadian Corporations. During fiscal 2020 UGL has launched or won new long term contracts with the Canadian Coast Guard, Bell Communications and the Ontario Liquor Control Board, and competed successfully in the renewal of existing long-term contracts such as Air Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart and Purolator.

Peerless Awarded $3.8 Million Contract With DND

In September Peerless was awarded a two year contract with three one year options for the provision of Special Operations Forces Distinctive Service Uniform accessory clothing outerwear to the Department of Defense (DND) . The firm component amounts to $2.9 million with 80% scheduled for delivery in the first year of the contract. The total contract with options amounts to $3.8 million.

