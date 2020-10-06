3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A central element of 3D Systems ’ (NYSE:DDD) recently announced reorganization and restructuring plan is the creation of two market-focused business units – Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions. Today, the company is pleased to announce the leaders for these businesses, Menno Ellis, executive vice president, healthcare solutions, and Reji Puthenveetil, executive vice president, industrial solutions.



As the leader for the Healthcare Solutions Group, Mr. Ellis is responsible for 3D Systems’ Dental, Medical Device, and Simulation businesses. He joined 3D Systems in December 2016 as Senior Vice President Strategy and Vertical Markets and then served as Senior Vice President of the Plastics business, which included the company’s highly successful efforts in Dentistry. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Ellis spent 20 years in management and business consulting services with an emphasis on sustainable, long-term revenue growth, and value creation. He holds undergraduate and graduate business degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Ross School of the University of Michigan.

Mr. Puthenveetil joined 3D Systems on October 1, 2020, and leads the company’s Industrial Solutions Group which encompasses segments such as Aerospace & Defense, Ground Transportation, Energy, High Tech Industrial, and Jewelry. Prior to his role with 3D Systems, Mr. Puthenveetil spent more than 25 years in management consulting and operational roles helping companies across multiple industries design a clear strategy for profitable growth and ensuring organizational capability and alignment for execution. He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wingate College and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.

In announcing these two key leadership roles, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president, and CEO of 3D Systems stated, “I’m very pleased to have Menno and Reji as the leaders of our two business units. Both have an outstanding combination of strategic vision and leadership characteristics, combined with a strong focus on day-to-day operational execution. During his tenure with 3D Systems, Menno has successfully implemented organic and inorganic growth initiatives to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing workflows and solidified the Company’s leadership position in the Dental space. He will now build upon this success by leading all of our Healthcare efforts. Reji’s demonstrated success across many industrial segments, with particular expertise in sales and commercial operations, provides a strong foundation for leadership of our Industrial business, which encompasses key applications across numerous industrial sectors. His relationship with 3D Systems spans many years and his knowledge of the company allows him to hit the ground running in his new leadership role.”