New Research Shows Daxor’s BVA-100 Blood Test Provides Unique Benefit in Detecting Anemia and Heart Failure Risk, Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Meeting 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new data presented during the Heart Failure Society of America’s Annual Scientific Meeting focused on the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test for uniquely measuring anemia.



New data titled, “Red Cell Volume Phenotypes in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” showed that true anemia was present in 62% of patients but that commonly-used hemoglobin and hematocrit tests cannot accurately detect this condition in heart failure patients. Patients with lengths of stay greater than 10 days (twice the average patient) were also three times more likely to suffer from anemia suggesting its significant risk to patients. “Both total blood volume and red blood cell volume variations are common and are often unrecognized and largely untreated without quantitative blood volume analysis,” said John E. Strobeck, M.D., principal investigator. “Treatment should be guided by the specific red blood cell phenotype and the laboratory evaluation of the anemia or polycythemia and treated early in the hospital course.”