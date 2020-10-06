 

New Research Shows Daxor’s BVA-100 Blood Test Provides Unique Benefit in Detecting Anemia and Heart Failure Risk, Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Meeting 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new data presented during the Heart Failure Society of America’s Annual Scientific Meeting focused on the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test for uniquely measuring anemia.

New data titled, “Red Cell Volume Phenotypes in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” showed that true anemia was present in 62% of patients but that commonly-used hemoglobin and hematocrit tests cannot accurately detect this condition in heart failure patients. Patients with lengths of stay greater than 10 days (twice the average patient) were also three times more likely to suffer from anemia suggesting its significant risk to patients. “Both total blood volume and red blood cell volume variations are common and are often unrecognized and largely untreated without quantitative blood volume analysis,” said John E. Strobeck, M.D., principal investigator. “Treatment should be guided by the specific red blood cell phenotype and the laboratory evaluation of the anemia or polycythemia and treated early in the hospital course.”

“This study further demonstrates that commonly-used indirect measures to identify red blood cell derangements are not able to accurately measure this costly heart failure risk but Daxor's technology does,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “This research reinforces that a volume-guided approach in treating heart failure with the BVA-100 blood test is paramount in informing the correct treatment strategies -- resulting in significantly better patient outcomes and economic benefits for the health system.”

Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test has been associated with a reduction in heart failure 30-day mortality by 82%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and 1-year mortality by 86% in a peer-reviewed study published in December 2018 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology - Heart Failure titled, “Heart Failure Outcomes With Volume Guided Management” which focused on plasma volume and red cell measurement and treatment. In addition to its current FDA-cleared BVA-100 blood test, Daxor is developing next-generation testing technology under multiple contract awards with the US Department of Defense for its next generation of red cell volume, plasma volume, and blood volume measurement systems.

