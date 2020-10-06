YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major Cities

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss headquartered new digital advertising platform, YOUengine, will launch in 5 test cities starting January 15, 2021 with a 50 city push in the works later in the year. The 5 test cities are New York City, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Seoul. In beta phase, a combined 10 million users and 10,000 businesses will be able to participate in load testing and optimization of the platform. The beta version will focus on scalability and targeting while perfecting other systems like custom push notifications.

YOUengine is a blockchain based decentralized tokenized advertising platform that connects 200 million brands and businesses to 4 billion users worldwide. Users get paid with frictionless cryptocurrency (YOUC) to watch ads and branded content via YOUapp and they can play the mobile AR (Augmented Reality) questing game, called YOUgo. YOUgo is a one-of-a-kind promotional tool for brands and businesses to airdrop anything from apparel to coffee to automobiles as well as YOUC token airdrops valued from $100 - $100,000. And that's not all, YOUapp has a digital wallet that effortlessly converts YOUC tokens into any fiat currency.

The platform's founder and CEO Michael Muenzing says: "Funding is complete and versioning has been proceeding at an accelerated pace. YOUengine will not release MVP and will instead release fully functional end-to-end beta versions. There will be YOUapp for users and YOUengine for advertisers right out of the gate. It's a sea change in an industry that is predicated on unfair, unethical user manipulation and monetization." Muenzing says "it's an entirely new advertising model, we call it the YOUniverse and it's a world where consumers get paid to watch ads and brands can reach the exact target they want to reach, anywhere in the world, in a zero-waste ecosystem. All user data is decentralized, hack proof and will never be re-sold and if the user leaves their data will be destroyed."

YOUengine is a paradigm shift that connects brands directly to consumers who have opted-in to receive content. Brands can now connect in active and relevant ways versus passive display advertising. Impressions are more impactful and engaging. Never before have consumers been paid to watch ads at this level. Gone are the days of marketing waste from off-target audiences, out-of-view banners or SIVT (sophisticated invalid traffic). Brands can reach engaged audiences that have opted-in to receive messages from brands/businesses they desire, ensuring 100% video completion rates and never-before-seen levels of engagement. For the first time in advertising, the entire ecosystem is built for and powered by YOU.

