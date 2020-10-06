 

YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major Cities

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 14:40  |  40   |   |   

A fully functional beta for NYC, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Seoul with up to 10 million users and 10,000 businesses to launch in first test phase. (YOUengine.com) 

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss headquartered new digital advertising platform, YOUengine, will launch in 5 test cities starting January 15, 2021 with a 50 city push in the works later in the year. The 5 test cities are New York City, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Seoul. In beta phase, a combined 10 million users and 10,000 businesses will be able to participate in load testing and optimization of the platform. The beta version will focus on scalability and targeting while perfecting other systems like custom push notifications.

Actual product fully operational end-to-end coming Jan 15, 2021.

YOUengine is a blockchain based decentralized tokenized advertising platform that connects 200 million brands and businesses to 4 billion users worldwide. Users get paid with frictionless cryptocurrency (YOUC) to watch ads and branded content via YOUapp and they can play the mobile AR (Augmented Reality) questing game, called YOUgo. YOUgo is a one-of-a-kind promotional tool for brands and businesses to airdrop anything from apparel to coffee to automobiles as well as YOUC token airdrops valued from $100 - $100,000. And that's not all, YOUapp has a digital wallet that effortlessly converts YOUC tokens into any fiat currency.

The platform's founder and CEO Michael Muenzing says: "Funding is complete and versioning has been proceeding at an accelerated pace. YOUengine will not release MVP and will instead release fully functional end-to-end beta versions. There will be YOUapp for users and YOUengine for advertisers right out of the gate. It's a sea change in an industry that is predicated on unfair, unethical user manipulation and monetization." Muenzing says "it's an entirely new advertising model, we call it the YOUniverse and it's a world where consumers get paid to watch ads and brands can reach the exact target they want to reach, anywhere in the world, in a zero-waste ecosystem. All user data is decentralized, hack proof and will never be re-sold and if the user leaves their data will be destroyed."

YOUengine is a paradigm shift that connects brands directly to consumers who have opted-in to receive content. Brands can now connect in active and relevant ways versus passive display advertising. Impressions are more impactful and engaging. Never before have consumers been paid to watch ads at this level. Gone are the days of marketing waste from off-target audiences, out-of-view banners or SIVT (sophisticated invalid traffic). Brands can reach engaged audiences that have opted-in to receive messages from brands/businesses they desire, ensuring 100% video completion rates and never-before-seen levels of engagement. For the first time in advertising, the entire ecosystem is built for and powered by YOU.

Stay tuned for more announcements to come later in 2020.

Please visit www.youengine.com for more information and direct inquiries to: pr@youengine.io

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306112/YOUengine_Launch.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
T-Mobile Netherlands utilizes 1NCE cloud native IoT platform
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Technological Advancement to Mark Sample Preparation Market, Driving Growth from 2019 to 2027: TMR
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease