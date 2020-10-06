 

Why Nanoemulsions Water-Soluble CBD Has Become More Popular In The Consumer Marketplace

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last several years CBD has become a mainstay in public arena and as consumer acceptance and awareness continue to rise so do the revenues. A report from Grand View Research showed that the global CBD nutraceuticals market size is expected to continue to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% through 2026. Growing consumer preference for plant-based supplements, awareness regarding medical benefits of cannabidiol including its remedial properties, legalization of hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol) products in various countries, and rise in the standard of living are some of the key factors driving the growth. There are all kinds of reasons people take this substance, from specific physical and mental problems to overall well-being treatment. In a nutshell, it helps the body by working with the endocannabinoid system, or ECS for short. The ECS is responsible for all kinds of jobs. These include helping to control your: Immune system; Anxiety levels; Sleep schedule; Appetite; and a person's Overall mood. In this way, CBD oils are used by consumers to help with their physical, mental and emotional health. Another reason people like to take this substance is the fact that it is not intoxicating, unlike marijuana. When you ingest marijuana the intoxication effect comes from a compound known as THC. THC is the compound that gets you high. CBD products do not contain THC. Therefore, you get all the benefits without the drawbacks. CBD products come in many forms. You can find this substance in or infused with oils, creams, lotions, gummies, chocolates, water, alcohol, coffee and tea and more… but the most effective way, according to industry experts, is to utilize a water-soluble CBD oil.  Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).

The term water-soluble does not mean that the CBD is dissolved in water, as the term suggests. What the term is referring to is the fact that this kind of oil has been broken down into smaller parts than regular CBD oil.  Consumers are looking for and manufacturers of these products are marketing "water-soluble technology," or more accurately, they are using "nanotechnology." The vast majority of the groups claiming water-soluble (more properly referred to as "water-compatible") technology are offering up a nanoemulsion.  Nanoemulsion technology is a very promising and accessible solution. It has the ability to allow for both (1) rapid onset and (2) uniform distribution of the active ingredient in infused products such as beverages, gummies, and water-based topicals.  A recent article from Cannabis Law added: "The benefit of this is that more of the oil will enter your body. This makes sense. After all, our bodies are made up of mostly water, so why wouldn't this be the best way to get CBD into our bodies? Basically, with this method, you get more bang for your buck. You don't have to take as much of the product to get the result you need. It makes CBD more effective at its job. As an added benefit, this process also makes the oil slightly less bitter than its regular counterpart. 

