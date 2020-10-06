DGAP-News: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Agreement German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group publishes interim report and expects its future subsidiary SGT Capital to deliver further achievements already within the next weeks 06.10.2020 / 14:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

German Startups Group publishes interim report and

expects its future subsidiary SGT Capital to deliver

further achievements already within the next weeks

- Neutral result in the first half of 2020

- First private equity transaction and raise of further capital commitments by its future subsidiary to be expected soon

- Renaming of the German Startups Group in SGT German Private Equity and relocation to Frankfurt/Main are imminent

- Share buyback tender offer at a stock price of 2.00 euros is running at least until 13 October 2020



Frankfurt/Main, 6 October 2020 - The German Startups Group, a leading venture capital provider in Germany up to now and future private equity asset manager has published its interim report for the first half of 2020. The net result amounts to -167k euros, respectively -0.02 euros per share (1H2019: +0,02 euros). The equity amounts to 29.8 million euros, respectively 2.75 euros per share (31.12.2019: 2.77 euros). The interim report can be downloaded on the company's website via 'For Shareholders'.

The German Startups Group expects its future 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd., a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager, headquartered in Singapore, to accomplish the first private equity transaction for its private equity fund investors within the next weeks. This involves the acquisition of all shares of a European mid-sized company holding a global market leader position in its product category. In the course of the transaction in a three-digit million size SGT Capital also expects to achieve further capital commitments. Being a so-called asset manager the business model of SGT Capital is to earn management fees through such long-term private equity investments, typically about 2% p.a. of the equity invested through it.