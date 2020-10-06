 

LPL Financial Advisors Named ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that eight of its affiliated advisors have been selected as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom on a list recently released by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research.

This year’s list has expanded to feature some of the top 500 mothers working in wealth management, all with children age 21 years or younger still living in their home. The ranking measures the best practices of each advisor and considers such factors as their service models, investing process, revenue generated for their firms, client retention and assets under management*.

LPL advisors recognized on the 2020 list are:

  • Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.
  • Sarah Carlson, Fulcrum Financial Group, Spokane, Wash.
  • Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.
  • Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.
  • Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.
  • Anh Tran, JanHobbs Financial Group, Orange, Calif.
  • Joan Valenti, Valenti Wealth Management, Farmington, Conn.
  • Monika Windle, Financial Plan Design, La Mesa, Calif.

View the full list of 2020 Top Wealth Advisor Moms.

“On behalf of LPL, we congratulate these ambitious working mothers who have dedicated their careers to making a positive impact in their clients’ lives,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “These women have built successful financial practices by developing strong client relationships and becoming a trusted source for objective financial guidance. We are proud to support them with an independent platform that gives women entrepreneurs and advisors the opportunity to build a business on equal terms, with no glass ceiling and the flexibility to do it their way, while raising a family. We applaud this group for their commitment and dedication, both to their clients and their families, and wish them continued success.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

* SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

LPL Financial, Working Mother and SHOOK Research are not affiliated entities.

LPL Financial and the advisor firms referenced are separate entities.

