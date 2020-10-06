Brompton Split Banc Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23.6 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols SBC (Class A Shares) and SBC.PR.A (Preferred Shares).



The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $9.10 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 13.2% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.95 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.3%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) on September 24, 2020, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks: Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. In addition, the Company may hold up to 10% of the total assets of the Portfolio in investments in global financial companies for the purpose of enhanced diversification and return potential. Class A Shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index over 10 years by 3.0% p.a. Over 10 years the Preferred Shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index by 3.5% p.a.(1)

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd., Richardson GMP Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.