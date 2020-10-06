Partners Value Split Corp. Announces Completion of $150,000,000 Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced today the completion of its previously announced issue of 6,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11 (the “ Series 11 Preferred Shares ”) at an offering price of $25.00 per Series 11 Preferred Share, raising gross proceeds of $150,000,000. The Series 11 Preferred Shares carry quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends representing a 4.75% annualized yield on the offering price and have a final maturity of October 31, 2025. The Series 11 Preferred Shares have been listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PVS.PR.I. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially fund the redemption of the Company’s Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 6.

Prior to the closing of the offering, the Company subdivided the existing capital shares held by Partners Value Investments Inc. so that there are an equal number of preferred shares and capital shares outstanding.

The Company owns a portfolio consisting of 119,611,449 Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the “Brookfield Shares”) which is expected to yield quarterly dividends that are sufficient to fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and to enable the holders of the Company’s capital shares to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield Shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. BAM owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.