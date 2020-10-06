Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold has always been one of the world's most precious and coveted metals. Rarity is the primary reason for its value but sometimes even more so, it is and will continue to be a 'safe haven' in times of global crisis. Investors' fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it's uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises. Renowned investor Warren Buffett once famously said: "Gold is a way of going long on fear" and that still applies to today's markets. An article from CNBC said that It is in such times of uncertainty that gold is touted as a "safe haven" for those looking for shelter from more traditionally volatile investments, like stocks. But other observers also see gold stocks as a good place to be. The article said: ""Compared to an investment in stocks, where even the biggest blue chip companies can (and have) failed, an investment in gold often seems less risky," said Adam Vettese, market analyst at investment platform eToro. Global head of Asset Allocation at investment group Invesco Paul Jackson said: "gold over a long period of time tends to hold its value in real terms" so can be considered as a "refuge" against this risk. Active stocks in the mining markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) (TSX: NDM), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) (TSX: AGI), New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) (TSX: NGD)

The CNBC article said that gold's physical properties have meant it has long been considered a reliable store of value. It is widely available enough to trade but is in finite supply, so is rare enough to be considered valuable and unlike some metals it is not corrosive, making it durable. The article continued: "Gold has… (recently) regained its popularity, with the price climbing back up to its highest point in nearly 7 years … A shorter supply of the precious metal has also bolstered its price, pointed out Sheridan Admans, investment manager at U.K. stockbroker, The Share Centre. Buying shares of the companies mining gold was another way to invest. Jackson said this could act as a "leveraged play" on gold, as if its price goes up, the profits of the mining company go up even more, potentially boosting returns.