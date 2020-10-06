Philip Morris International and Rosetta Stone Win Two Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Language Learning Program

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) today announced that the World Language Learning program at Philip Morris International won a coveted 2020 Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Results of a Learning Program category and a Gold award for excellence in the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php .

PMI’s World Language Learning program, provided by Rosetta Stone, serves a diverse workforce of 77,000 employees, across 100+ countries, speaking 80+ languages. The program was designed to consolidate multiple language learning providers and shift learning from face-to-face to online learning, saving the company c.$2 million per year. The Rosetta Stone offering provides PMI employees with a solution that is equally available across many workplace types (office, factory, laboratory, home or field based), and scalable for many diverse employee needs, including access to instructor-led coaching to enable employees to practice and improve their language learning. The program also serves PMI’s expatriate employees and their accompanying family members when they relocate to a live and work in a different country.

“By coming together with Rosetta Stone to deploy an online world language training solution, each year we realize massive savings to reinvest in PMI’s transformation. At the same time, we are making language learning accessible for all colleagues everywhere,” said Mike Gower, Head of Capability & Supplier Management at PMI.

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.