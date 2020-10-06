 

LogMeIn Rescue Live Guide Brings Secure, Zero Download Co-browsing to Microsoft Dynamics 365

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today LogMeIn announced that Rescue Live Guide is now certified and available for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Omnichannel for Customer Service. This integration provides a zero-download solution for both chat and phone-based agents to assist customers with providing instant and secure co-browsing to resolve issues faster via guided, personalized support. This approach empowers the enterprise to stay connected with their customer and enable “always on” experiences.

Customer service teams are constantly balancing the need to help customers through an issue as quickly as possible while at the same time delivering a high quality, personalized experience. Rescue Live Guide enhances Dynamics 365 by enabling businesses to tap into the potential of visual engagement and up-level their customer support by turning frustrating experiences into positive outcomes. The combination of Rescue Live Guide with Dynamics 365 Omnichannel empowers customer service teams to deliver seamless, personalized support.

“We are excited by this partnership and the opportunity to allow agents using Microsoft Dynamics 365 to seamlessly see what the customer sees on any website by integrating Rescue Live Guide,” said David Campbell, General Manager & Vice President of Products at LogMeIn. “By augmenting the existing channels of engagement supported by Dynamics 365 with flexible and secure co-browsing capabilities, customer service teams can make conversations easier and more productive with the security needed to protect both company and customer data. Rescue Live Guide provides an easy to deploy co-browse solution to Dynamics 365 that brings agents closer to customers with annotation and personalized cursors and helps drive future of engagement across channels.”

Renée Knee, Vice-President and General Manager Americas Business Applications at Microsoft Corp. said, “In today’s environment where customers are engaging through new channels and employees are often working remotely, it is critical to provide the capabilities to deliver a better experience while also maintaining productivity. By integrating Rescue Live Guide with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Omnichannel, customer service teams are empowered with visual engagement tools in a unified workspace to more rapidly solve customer’s challenges across channels, from phone to digital. Rescue Live Guide helps to optimize agent performance and improve the overall customers experience by bringing the best of co-browse to Dynamics 365.”

Key features of this integration include:

  • Launching a co-browse session directly from the Omnichannel Agent Dashboard within Dynamics 365, no PIN or downloads required
  • Seamlessly add a visual dimension as agent and customer continue chatting
  • Securely mask sensitive customer data on any website ensuring customers privacy and organizational compliance
  • Gain additional visibility above and beyond standard reporting with recordings and reports

Rescue Live Guide is part of LogMeIn’s remote support solutions portfolio. For more information visit, https://www.logmeinrescue.com/solutions/cobrowsing-software/live-guide ....

About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

