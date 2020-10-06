 

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Services to Surge the Video Streaming Software Market during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [261 pages] by Research Dive

- The video streaming software market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period. The solution component segment is anticipated to be the most profitable. The line streaming segment will be the most lucrative

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Video Streaming Software Market, by Component (Solution, Services), Streaming Type (Live Streaming, Video on Demand), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Vertical (Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".  

Global Video Streaming Software Market stood at $ 4,488.3 million in 2019 and is subjected to reach up to $ 19,537.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Video Streaming Software Market:

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the video streaming software market and harbor a revenue of $3,848.8 million during the forecast period. The video streaming software platform is extensively used by the leading enterprises and businesses for training and collaborations. Apart from this, the infrastructure undergoes changes for modernizing businesses activities. These aspects are responsible for the market growth.

Key Segment Findings of the Market

The report has segmented the market based on by component, streaming type, deployment type, vertical, and regional outlook.

  • Solution component segment is anticipated to be the most profitable with a revenue of $10,520.0 million during the forecast period. The growing usage of the broadcasters and the network providers by the industry verticals will incline the market size. Furthermore, providing quality video to customers through content delivery network will fuel this market. These are the important factors that will boost the market.
  • Line streaming type segment is deemed to be lucrative as the market share of this segment is expected to increase and surpass $11,175.3 million by 2027 from a healthy CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast period. The demand for online learning, remote working, and collaborations will boost this market. Several advantages like vast audience, rich content, suitability, and analytical tracking will enhance the market. These major aspects are responsible for the market growth.
  • On premise segment will be responsible for generating highest revenue because this segment is will surge with a market size of $10,046.4 million during the forecast period. This segment has complete control over the infrastructure and enterprise content streaming platform. This is the key trait that is expanding the market.
  • Media and entertainment vertical segment had the largest market share in the past and will continue its growth with a distinguished CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period. This rise is due to extensive usage of video streaming platforms in media and entertainment industry. This aspect has increased the market growth of this segment.

Market Dynamics

