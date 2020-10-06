 

DGAP-News CEWE: eleventh consecutive dividend increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 15:03  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CEWE: eleventh consecutive dividend increase

06.10.2020 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE: eleventh consecutive dividend increase

- Annual General Meeting decides on a rise in dividends to EUR 2.00 per share

- On the basis of the current share price, shareholders earn a dividend yield of 2.2 %

- In spite of the coronavirus crisis: sales and earnings increase in the first half of the year

 

Oldenburg, 06 October 2020. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online for the first time ever due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda. The dividend is to increase by 5 eurocents a share, to 2.00 euros. This means that, in spite of the coronavirus crisis, shareholders in the company are benefiting from the eleventh consecutive dividend increase, with a dividend yield of 2.2 % on the basis of the current share price (92,30 Euro, XETRA, 6.10.2020, 2:50 p.m.). "Our sustained growth and our extremely sound financial situation enable us to pay another increased dividend even in the face of these difficult pandemic times," says CEWE CEO Dr. Christian Friege.

First half of the year better than the same period of the previous year in spite of the coronavirus crisis
In spite of a temporary lockdown and the difficult general conditions caused by the pandemic, CEWE concluded the first half-year period of 2020 with an increase. Group turnover, at 277.0 million euros, slightly exceeded that of the same period of the previous year (HY1 2019: 274.6 million euros), and the half-year EBIT, at 1.0 million euros, also improved (HY1 2019: -1.5 million euros). The core business segment of photofinishing benefited most from the stay-at-home move resulting from the pandemic, making a considerable contribution to the increase in sales and earnings. The pandemic has, on the other hand, put the business segments of commercial online printing and retailing on the under pressure. "Our core business of photofinishing has literally seen CEWE through the crisis so far." Even if forecast reliability is severely limited in the current situation, with photofinishing business being potentially negatively affected by a coronavirus-related change in holiday habits as the year progresses, we presume that we will also achieve solid annual net income overall in 2020" says Dr. Christian Friege.

Seite 1 von 4
CEWE Stiftung Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Klaus Schmitt wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) - Vorstand ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE: Elfte Dividenden-Steigerung in Folge (deutsch)
15:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE: Elfte Dividenden-Steigerung in Folge
14.09.20
Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von Montega AG): Kaufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
1.493
Gefallene Perlen: Z. B. CeWe Color AG