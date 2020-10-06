CEWE: eleventh consecutive dividend increase

- Annual General Meeting decides on a rise in dividends to EUR 2.00 per share

- On the basis of the current share price, shareholders earn a dividend yield of 2.2 %

- In spite of the coronavirus crisis: sales and earnings increase in the first half of the year

Oldenburg, 06 October 2020. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online for the first time ever due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda. The dividend is to increase by 5 eurocents a share, to 2.00 euros. This means that, in spite of the coronavirus crisis, shareholders in the company are benefiting from the eleventh consecutive dividend increase, with a dividend yield of 2.2 % on the basis of the current share price (92,30 Euro, XETRA, 6.10.2020, 2:50 p.m.). "Our sustained growth and our extremely sound financial situation enable us to pay another increased dividend even in the face of these difficult pandemic times," says CEWE CEO Dr. Christian Friege.

First half of the year better than the same period of the previous year in spite of the coronavirus crisis

In spite of a temporary lockdown and the difficult general conditions caused by the pandemic, CEWE concluded the first half-year period of 2020 with an increase. Group turnover, at 277.0 million euros, slightly exceeded that of the same period of the previous year (HY1 2019: 274.6 million euros), and the half-year EBIT, at 1.0 million euros, also improved (HY1 2019: -1.5 million euros). The core business segment of photofinishing benefited most from the stay-at-home move resulting from the pandemic, making a considerable contribution to the increase in sales and earnings. The pandemic has, on the other hand, put the business segments of commercial online printing and retailing on the under pressure. "Our core business of photofinishing has literally seen CEWE through the crisis so far." Even if forecast reliability is severely limited in the current situation, with photofinishing business being potentially negatively affected by a coronavirus-related change in holiday habits as the year progresses, we presume that we will also achieve solid annual net income overall in 2020" says Dr. Christian Friege.