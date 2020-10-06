 

DGAP-Adhoc Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO expands cost-cutting program at Oberkirch site to include personnel measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO expands cost-cutting program at Oberkirch site to include personnel measures

06-Oct-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Structural changes in the automotive industry and corona crisis require a reduction of 150 to 200 employees
- The program is estimated to require personnel expenses of EUR 10 million in the current fiscal year
- Savings of around EUR 12 million are targeted starting in fiscal year 2021

Oberkirch, October 6, 2020 - The global automotive industry is currently undergoing a fundamental structural change. As a result, this industry is being particularly hard hit by the corona crisis. Despite a recent upturn in demand, the uncertainty concerning the further course of the pandemic and the ensuing deterioration in the economic situation remains high. Moreover, economic researchers expect to see only a slow recovery in the market and in sales in the years ahead, which means that the structural underutilization of capacities can be expected to persist for a longer period of time.

At today's meeting, PWO's Management Board therefore decided to add personnel measures to the existing cost-cutting program at the Oberkirch site. The plan is to reduce the number of employees at this location by 150 to 200 people in fiscal year 2020. This measure is intended to reduce annual staff costs by around EUR 12 million as early as fiscal year 2021. Reductions are to be made in all areas of the location and will result in estimated personnel expenses of EUR 10 million in the current fiscal year.

In 2020, the plan is to reduce the number of employees, initially within the scope of a voluntary program. The Oberkirch location is still covered by a supplementary collective agreement, which includes employment protection, until December 31, 2020. As of January 2021, redundancies will need to be made for operational reasons if the savings targets have not yet been achieved. The Management Board is striving to implement these measures in the most socially responsible manner possible in coordination with the employee representatives. The agreements with the works council required for the introduction of the measures are to be concluded promptly; negotiations on this have already begun.

In view of the economic situation, these savings at the Oberkirch site are urgently needed in addition to the continued full utilization of the temporary measures already in place. Overall, these actions are aimed at securing the location's future viability and strengthening its long-term competitiveness. The effectiveness of these measures will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the Management Board will make adjustments where necessary, depending on further developments.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
The Management Board
End of the ad hoc announcement

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-347
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@progress-werk.de
Internet: www.progress-werk.de
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139172

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139172  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139172&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetProgress-Werk Oberkirch Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Klaus Schmitt wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) - Vorstand ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO erweitert das Kostensenkungsprogramm am Standort Oberkirch um Personalmaßnahmen (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO erweitert das Kostensenkungsprogramm am Standort Oberkirch um Personalmaßnahmen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.08.20
941
PWO - GANZ frische NEWS !