“What’s surprising here is how open Americans are to mental healthcare via telemedicine, highlighting how providers should double down on offering wider access to mental healthcare through virtual visits,” said Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek. “This not only opens up new, flexible options for patients -- who can see their providers within the comfort of their own homes -- but it also enables providers to create greater efficiencies, streamline patient queues and expand their reach to new patients.”

Amid rising mental health struggles for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey from leading healthcare cybersecurity firm CynergisTek reveals that nearly a majority of Americans (46 percent) would embrace telehealth widely for mental health and therapy sessions, but worry most about their behavioral health data being exposed by hackers.

Nearly Half of Americans Willing to Try Mental Telehealth; Millennials, GenX and Women Far More Receptive to Teletherapy

Attitudes towards telehealth, especially in mental healthcare, have shifted dramatically as Americans increasingly seek out virtual visits with seeing behavioral health professionals. When considering telehealth use for non-urgent care, Americans would most likely consider using it for mental health sessions (46 percent), followed by chronic care check-ups (29 percent) and annual physical and children’s wellness exams (27 percent). When drilling down into other key groups, it was found that:

Millennials, GenX and females are more receptive than other Americans to using telehealth solutions for a mental health session (54 percent, 50 percent and 52 percent respectively)

Boomers and men were found to be less enthusiastic about using teletherapy: only 34 percent of Boomers and 40 percent of men reported they’d consider using telehealth for mental healthcare counseling.

Only 22 percent of respondents would consider delaying mental health appointments vs. the nearly 40 percent would delay annual exams and more than 40 percent of respondents would consider delaying eye exams, dentists appointments and cosmetic procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Access to mental healthcare is essential, especially during these times, as individuals of all ages are experiencing increased social isolation, anxiety and depression related to COVID-19. However, it’s mandatory that providers balance technology use with security measures to protect data,” said Barlow.