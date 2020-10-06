 

Survey Americans Want Mental Healthcare via Telehealth, but Security of Data Worries Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Amid rising mental health struggles for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey from leading healthcare cybersecurity firm CynergisTek reveals that nearly a majority of Americans (46 percent) would embrace telehealth widely for mental health and therapy sessions, but worry most about their behavioral health data being exposed by hackers.

“What’s surprising here is how open Americans are to mental healthcare via telemedicine, highlighting how providers should double down on offering wider access to mental healthcare through virtual visits,” said Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek. “This not only opens up new, flexible options for patients -- who can see their providers within the comfort of their own homes -- but it also enables providers to create greater efficiencies, streamline patient queues and expand their reach to new patients.”

Nearly Half of Americans Willing to Try Mental Telehealth; Millennials, GenX and Women Far More Receptive to Teletherapy

Attitudes towards telehealth, especially in mental healthcare, have shifted dramatically as Americans increasingly seek out virtual visits with seeing behavioral health professionals. When considering telehealth use for non-urgent care, Americans would most likely consider using it for mental health sessions (46 percent), followed by chronic care check-ups (29 percent) and annual physical and children’s wellness exams (27 percent). When drilling down into other key groups, it was found that:

  • Millennials, GenX and females are more receptive than other Americans to using telehealth solutions for a mental health session (54 percent, 50 percent and 52 percent respectively)
  • Boomers and men were found to be less enthusiastic about using teletherapy: only 34 percent of Boomers and 40 percent of men reported they’d consider using telehealth for mental healthcare counseling.

Only 22 percent of respondents would consider delaying mental health appointments vs. the nearly 40 percent would delay annual exams and more than 40 percent of respondents would consider delaying eye exams, dentists appointments and cosmetic procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Access to mental healthcare is essential, especially during these times, as individuals of all ages are experiencing increased social isolation, anxiety and depression related to COVID-19. However, it’s mandatory that providers balance technology use with security measures to protect data,” said Barlow.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results