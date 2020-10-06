P&G to Hold the Procter & Gamble 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders October 13

David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) will lead the Procter & Gamble 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To support the health and well-being of our employees and shareholders, this year’s meeting will be held virtually-only via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2020.

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2020 beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, approximately 15 minutes before the annual meeting’s 12:00 p.m. start time. A link to the webcast will also be provided at www.pginvestor.com.