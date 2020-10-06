Roku / Harris Poll Holiday Survey Results Find Americans Plan to Spend More on Gifts This Year and Now Spend More Time Streaming Than Watching Traditional Pay TV Making OTT Advertising a Key Marketing Channel This Holiday Season
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced findings from its 2020 Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll, offering new insights into the rapidly evolving U.S. consumer shopping landscape as the country heads towards its first holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The findings of the survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults also offers a deep look at consumers’ shopping priorities and their shifting media consumption habits to help guide marketing campaigns this holiday season.
“The findings of the 2020 survey demonstrate significant shifts since the COVID-19 pandemic in Americans’ attitudes towards gift giving, the way they will shop compared to previous holiday seasons and how their adoption of TV streaming is affecting their purchasing decisions,” said Roku Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson. “Importantly, how consumers are making their buying decisions and executing actual purchases are undergoing important changes - 85 percent of Americans now stream, and for the first time ever, a majority of U.S. adults report that they now spend more time streaming than they do watching traditional TV. These fundamental changes highlight that now is the time for marketers to consider significant realignments of their advertising investments in order to reach consumers this holiday season and beyond.”
Pandemic’s Impact on Consumer Holiday Shopping Attitudes and Strategies
The 2020 survey highlights key shifts in how surveyed consumers plan to shop this holiday season.
- Economic Outlook Will Drive Spending - While Americans are evenly split on their views about the future of the economy, 7 in 10 of those surveyed plan to spend the same or more on gifts this year. Overall, consumers expect to spend a total of $885 dollars on average this year on holiday purchases, up approximately 2.5% from last year’s survey.
- Less Travel, More Gift-Giving - Nearly one-third of shoppers (31%) report that they plan to buy more gifts for more people this year because of sheltering in place rules that will bar them from visiting with family and friends.
- More WFH-Related Purchases - Nearly one-third (31%) plan to buy a gift to support working from home for either themselves or someone else. Furthermore, as more families spend time at home streaming, many shoppers also report planning to pick up a new television this year with smart TVs topping the gift giving (and getting) list of many shoppers. In fact, 41% of Americans surveyed say they plan to buy a new TV.
- “Virtual” Shopping Surge - With COVID-19 fueling concerns about in-person shopping, consumers now expect to do nearly two-thirds (65%) of their holiday shopping virtually. Streamers are fueling this surge in online shopping: 79% will do most of their holiday shopping online compared to 55% of non-streamers who plan to conduct most of their shopping digitally.
“Despite all of the uncertainty we see in the world today, this report highlights the fact that consumers plan to shop significantly this holiday season, they plan to buy more gifts for more people and they plan to do so on their own terms. The findings provide a clear blueprint for marketers seeking to engage shoppers during what will be a season of TV streaming. Most shoppers are now primary streamers with nearly 1 in 3 having already cut the cord according to Roku’s 2020 Cord Cutting survey. Advanced marketers are adapting their advertising strategies to meet their consumer where they now spend the majority of their time watching content – streaming,” concluded Anderson.
