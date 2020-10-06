Roku / Harris Poll Holiday Survey Results Find Americans Plan to Spend More on Gifts This Year and Now Spend More Time Streaming Than Watching Traditional Pay TV Making OTT Advertising a Key Marketing Channel This Holiday Season

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced findings from its 2020 Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll, offering new insights into the rapidly evolving U.S. consumer shopping landscape as the country heads towards its first holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The findings of the survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults also offers a deep look at consumers’ shopping priorities and their shifting media consumption habits to help guide marketing campaigns this holiday season.

“The findings of the 2020 survey demonstrate significant shifts since the COVID-19 pandemic in Americans’ attitudes towards gift giving, the way they will shop compared to previous holiday seasons and how their adoption of TV streaming is affecting their purchasing decisions,” said Roku Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson. “Importantly, how consumers are making their buying decisions and executing actual purchases are undergoing important changes - 85 percent of Americans now stream, and for the first time ever, a majority of U.S. adults report that they now spend more time streaming than they do watching traditional TV. These fundamental changes highlight that now is the time for marketers to consider significant realignments of their advertising investments in order to reach consumers this holiday season and beyond.”