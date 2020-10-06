 

Mattel Films and Marc Forster’s 2Dux² Partner to Develop “Thomas & Friends” Feature Film

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and production company 2Dux² announced today plans to develop a feature film based on Thomas & Friends, the global franchise about the iconic blue engine. Mattel Films and 2Dux² will bring Thomas & Friends to life through a four-quadrant family adventure that blends live-action and animation.

Mattel Films will co-produce the film alongside Marc Forster (“Christopher Robin,” “World War Z,” “Monster's Ball”), who will also direct, and Renée Wolfe (“Christopher Robin,” “All I See Is You”), co-founder and co-CEO of 2Dux². Alyssa Hill (“A Taste of Power”) and Jesse Wigutow (“TRON3” - upcoming) have penned the script. Robbie Brenner, executive producer, and Kevin McKeon, supervising producer, will lead the project for Mattel Films.

“Thomas is a beloved global franchise that focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world,” said Brenner. “Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas’ story in a modern and unexpected way.”

“Thomas has been a personal favorite of mine since childhood,” said Forster. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property.”

Thomas & Friends, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, introduces children to the world around them through the wonder and awe of trains. Thomas was first created in 1945 by Rev. W. Awdry in stories for his son, Christopher. Today, the character is just as beloved by children as he was when he first chugged down the tracks. Thomas’ stories are currently told through the “Thomas & Friends” television series (now in its 24th season), toys, books, apps and more.

“Thomas & Friends” joins other Mattel Films projects in development including films based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, View Master and Wishbone.

Alyssa Hill is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as well as Mahdi Salehi and Katherine McClure at HJTH. Jesse Wigutow is represented by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About 2Dux²

Los Angeles-based 2Dux² develops and produces feature films, TV and transmedia projects for broad and diverse audiences. The majority of their content is written and created by the duo of Renée Wolfe & Marc Forster. Forster & Wolfe are the co-founders and co-owners of 2Dux². Forster is known for directing such award-winning and critically-acclaimed films as Monster’s Ball, Finding Neverland, Stranger Than Fiction and The Kite Runner.

Forster and Wolfe have worked together creatively for over 20 years and decided to form the company eight years ago, in 2012. They both serve as co-CEO’s of 2Dux². Since the founding of the company, this creative team has been making movies loved by fans including award-winning films such as WWZ, Christopher Robin and All I See Is You.

