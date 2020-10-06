 

PPD Recognized at Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), was recognized for leadership at the 13th annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards during the 2020 World Vaccine Congress.

The ViE awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals setting high standards of excellence and advocacy in the vaccine industry. This year, PPD was named the winner of the Best Central Laboratory award.

With more than 25 years of vaccine development experience for both government and commercial customers, PPD provides integrated clinical and laboratory vaccine expertise and global resources to advance its customers’ vaccine programs. During the past five years, PPD has supported more than 200 vaccine trials globally.

PPD, with a global team of therapeutic specialists, is fully immersed in the latest advances in the field of vaccine development, with expertise in trial design, data analytics, manufacturing, project management, logistics, laboratory testing, pharmacovigilance and regulatory requirements.

PPD offers full-service vaccine capabilities and distinctive expertise across a wide spectrum of vaccine programs, including early-phase vaccine development; field-efficacy studies in selected geographies and targeted populations; rapid site startup and capacity to support large vaccine trials; cold-chain management; serology specimen chain-of-custody and unique logistics of vaccine studies; and real-time data access to facilitate data analytics and safety trend analysis.

“Now more than ever, as we face the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are accelerating our efforts surrounding the development of vaccines,” said Christopher Fikry, M.D., executive vice president of PPD Laboratories. “We provide innovative solutions to expedite clinical trials to help our customers develop safe and effective vaccines. In these challenging times, our mission has never been clearer – helping deliver life-changing therapies to people in need.”

PPD Laboratories provides comprehensive central and specialized vaccine lab support for all trial phases, including safety, efficacy and immunogenicity testing, as well as development consulting services. Optimized global services include high-capacity biorepository storage and customized kit and kit-less options to reduce storage space needs for high-throughput vaccine trials. Additionally, PPD’s award-winning Preclarus Investigator Site Portal provides a clean, real-time chain of custody to the central lab industry. PPD Laboratories also provides comprehensive bioanalytical, biomarker and good manufacturing practice (GMP) laboratory services.

