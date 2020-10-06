 

Alpha Lithium Completes Latest Geophysics Program and Applies for Drilling Permits at Its Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its latest round of geophysics using high-powered Vertical Electrical Sounding (“VES”) technology (see press release August 26, 2020). The Company is applying to reinstate drilling permits on certain tenements, which expired during the COVID-induced government shutdown.

The latest round of geophysics was conceived on a decision to expand the area of investigation and survey additional acreage in a previously unexplored portion of the Tolillar Salar. The Company’s earlier geophysics results (see press release August 5, 2020) had identified a potential extension to the south of the previously explored area, in addition to identifying several exciting brine horizons in the northern part of the salar.

The recently completed geophysics program experienced some delays due to inclement weather and additional COVID-related restrictions levied on visitors or passersby through remote, high-altitude villages in the Andes Mountains. All delays were temporary and are not expected to significantly delay future operations at the Tolillar Salar.

The Company’s team of experts from Conhidro SRL (“Conhidro”) have commenced full analysis of the raw data and are expected to provide a report to Alpha management in several weeks.

Additionally, based on all the geophysical and hydrogeological results to date, the Company has undertaken a process to ensure the few drilling permits that expired are restored so the Company can secure a drilling rig and commence drilling operations as soon as possible. The high-powered VES technology utilized by Alpha has provided several drilling locations and several horizons to investigate with the drill bit. The multiple conductive zones identified appear to exist at depths as shallow as 50 meters to depths as deep as 450 meters, and beyond.

The results coincide with shallow tests previously conducted on the salar, which identified the presence of both brine and lithium.  

Brad Nichol, President and CEO, commented, “It is an incredibly rewarding moment to finally be thinking about and planning for the upcoming drilling campaign. We know that our original geophysics program successfully identified several drilling targets, and we expect that the now-completed second geophysics program will provide us with even more exciting targets.” Nichol continued, “Since closing our bought deal and injecting over $10 million into treasury, we have been inundated with opportunities in the lithium sector. Our board, management and local team members are evaluating several exciting opportunities and we are doing so with our eye on diligently maximizing shareholder value. I am hopeful that this fall and winter are incredibly busy with the undertaking of a drilling campaign.”

Seite 1 von 2
Alpha Lithium Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
731
Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L