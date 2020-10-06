 

Etrion Presents at Pareto Securities' Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

GENEVA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Martin Oravec, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities' Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm Central European Time.

The presentation will be online and a copy of the material will be available on Etrion’s website www.etrion.com shortly afterwards.

About Etrion
Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MWp of solar capacity and owns the 45 MWp Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90
  
Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. CET on October 6, 2020.


08:05 Uhr
Etrion receives initial US$6.6 million payment of the Mie Project Agreement
23.09.20
Etrion reaches agreement on 60 MW Mie Project