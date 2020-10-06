Christina Lake Cannabis Adds Sales and Business Development Leadership to its Roster

Mr. Jones has over 36 years of experience in trading agriculture commodities worldwide to the feed, oleochemical and energy industries. Mr. Jones was previously Director of Sales and Marketing for West Coast Reduction Ltd., Western Canada’s largest independent rendering operation for the last 25 years and general manager for Wilbur Ellis Company of Canada from 1985-1995. Rob has sat on various Industry association boards over many years including the American Fats and Oils Association where he currently sits as past president and the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada Mr. Jones holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) a premier producer of high quality, low cost, sun-grown cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids and hemp-based extracts and derivatives, serving domestic and international markets, is pleased to announce that they have hired Rob Jones as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Sales, and Milan Stefancik as Director of Sales & Marketing. CLC’s rapid growth has bolstered the Company’s efforts to carefully and strategically build a sales team with top-tier candidates that bring with them deep industry knowledge, experience and a proven track record of success.

Mr. Stefancik previously worked as a Director, Key Accounts with Aurora Cannabis Enterprises where he initially managed the retail sales team of Alberta, the most developed market in Canada, and worked his way up to a national role managing key accounts. He also served as Sales Director for Central City Brewers & Distillers and was an Area Sales Manager with Bacardi and PMA. Mr. Stefancik earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.

“Rob and Milan are seasoned industry professionals and have an exceptional track record with an in-depth knowledge of the cannabis and extractives industry,” said CLC’s CEO, Joel Dumaresq. “Our mission is to be the leading, premium extraction company globally and the addition of Rob and Milan will quickly raise the bar for our high-performance sales team.”

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp is a Licensed Producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act which also received a Research and Development License from Health Canada on May 20, 2020. CLC’s facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, as well as research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. CLC cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and expects to produce 22,500 kg or more from its 32-acre facility before developing its adjacent 99-acre expansion property, which will bring its cultivation footprint to over 4.35 million square feet or over 88,000 kg of low-cost, high-quality, sun-grown cannabis annually.

