New Research Finds 77% of Organizations Who Use Both Mac and Non-Mac Devices View Mac as the Most Secure Device Out of the Box

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covid-19 has spurred the greatest movement of the workforce into their homes in all of history, and it’s now more important than ever to ensure the security of endpoints and devices with enterprises adapting to work-anywhere workforces. In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, market research firm Vanson Bourne and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, surveyed 1500 IT and information security professionals on current device usage in their organization, challenges and future state of endpoint security.

Despite its secure reputation, around half of IT and security teams worry about unknown threats when containing and remediating security incidents, and nearly all organizations are prioritizing spending on security software in the future

Mac Usage is on the Rise

There are clear indications that all IT and information security respondents, regardless of which devices their organizations are currently using, expect to see an increase in the number of Mac used over the next 12 months. 74% of organizations with predominantly Mac users say they will increase device count at their organization, and 65% of organizations with predominantly non-Mac users say they will increase their Mac count.

IT and Security Say Oversight and Security Maintenance is Easier on Mac

Among IT and infosec professionals, there was a consensus that oversight and endpoint visibility is easier on Mac, but also that Mac security maintenance is easier. More than three-quarters (77%) of organizations who use both Mac and non-Mac devices view Mac as the most-secure device out of the box, and 79% of Mac users say its perceived security reputation positively affects their purchasing decision. Even organizations that are predominantly non-Mac agree – nearly 3 in 5 (57%) say Mac security reputation positively impacts their purchasing decision.

Plus, with all security tools active, 71% of survey respondents whose organizations use both Mac and non-Mac have better end-user satisfaction with Mac – an important part of delivering the intended Apple experience workers demand. Perceived reputation and end-user satisfaction lead 84% of respondents whose organizations use both Mac and non-Mac devices to say they would choose Mac if all their organization’s end users had to use the same device type.