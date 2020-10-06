 

Progress Completes Acquisition of Chef

06.10.2020   

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Chef Software, a global leader in DevOps and DevSecOps, providing complete infrastructure automation to build, deploy, manage and secure applications in modern multi-cloud and hybrid environments, as well as on-premises. Progress announced the proposed acquisition on September 8th.

Progress is a trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. As part of Progress, Chef will further enhance that position by providing industry-leading compliance and application automation products for multi-cloud and on-prem infrastructure. Chef products include Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, Chef Infra, Chef InSpec, Chef Habitat, Chef Compliance and Chef Desktop.

“We are thrilled to complete our acquisition of Chef, which extends Progress offerings in the DevOps ecosystem with market-leading, modern infrastructure automation, and expands the Progress developer community, bringing the DevOps persona to the forefront,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Following on the heels of our 2019 acquisition of Ipswitch, we are confident that Chef will serve as another proof point that illustrates the potential of our total growth strategy to expand our business through accretive M&A to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

Progress purchased Chef for $220 million in cash. Progress funded the transaction with existing cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility. The transaction is expected to be accretive beginning in Q1 FY2021 to both non-GAAP earnings per share and cash flow.

