Kannalife, Inc. Adds to Its Global IP Estate Receiving Patent Grant from Canada for Its Novel Anti-Inflammatory Compounds

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical and medchem company specializing in the research and development of potent novel monotherapeutics, announced today that the Company has been issued Canadian Patent CA2936506A1 specific to its patent known as WO2015/106108A2 titled, “Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy” (the “PCT Patent”).



Under the PCT Patent, Kannalife’s novel therapeutic compounds have the potential to target diseases that include neuropathic pain, traumatic head injury, stroke, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Post Cardiac Arrest Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, Epileptic Encephalopathy, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

With the addition of Canada, Kannalife now has seven prominent pharmaceutical jurisdictions that include the U.S., European Union (16 countries), Australia, Japan, Russia, and China, with Brazil and India currently pending.

The global market for prescription drug sales are expected to see a compound annual growth rate of almost 7% from 2019 to 2024.1 According to the government of Canada, pharmaceutical sales have a 2.0 percent share of the global market, making Canada the 10th largest market in the world.2 The Canadian pharmaceuticals market is set to grow from $22.6 billion in 2016 to around $25 billion by 2021.3

“Ten years ago, we set out to find the pharmaceutical application of cannabidiol (CBD) and quickly learned that CBD had significant limitations, especially in first-line therapy for a variety of diseases and disorders. We set out to make it better by developing, testing and patenting a new platform of novel monotherapeutic agents focused on neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration and neuropathic pain. We found that our lead candidate, KLS-13019 has consistently beat CBD in pre-clinical evaluation and thus represents the potential for a significant differentiation of two compounds, KLS-13019 and CBD,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife.