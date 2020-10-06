 

Sumo Logic Hosts 4th Annual Illuminate User Conference - Virtually

globenewswire
06.10.2020   

Company Reinforces Commitment to Community and Ecosystem with New Initiatives to Harness the Power of Continuous Intelligence and Accelerate Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today kicked off its annual Illuminate user conference and announced a number of initiatives designed to help foster collaboration among its community and ecosystem including a new modern enterprise security architecture framework, the expansion of its App Intelligence partner program and a 24-hour Global Cert Jam. Registration to attend the virtual conference is still open.

“Illuminate is all about empowering our users to thrive in the digital era by helping them harness the power of continuous intelligence to better build, run and secure modern applications,” said Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer for Sumo Logic. “This year we’re excited to welcome thousands of registered users from over 50 countries to engage in an energizing virtual experience, with new components such as workshops and collaboration groups that leverage the best of virtual environments to interact with like-minded peers on compelling topics across the world.”

Now in its fourth year, Illuminate is the premier education event for builders of modern digital businesses to gain deeper knowledge and best practices through customer, technical and thought leader sessions in a new dynamic and interactive virtual experience. With more than 60 sessions, Illuminate will feature customer speakers from Amazon Web Services, Auth0, Children’s Place, Clorox, Cox Automotive, Elementum, Gannett, Genesys, Gobibo, SEGA Europe, Sykes and more. The conference also brings together Sumo Logic’s community and ecosystem to help drive deeper collaboration and get the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure modern applications and accelerate digital business transformation.

Today, during the first day of the conference where practitioners will participate in a 24-hour virtual Global Cert Jam, the company also announced a series of new initiatives:

Modern Enterprise Security Architecture Framework
As enterprises of all sizes accelerate digital transformation and move to the cloud, a new security architecture is required to address the challenges of defending evolving threats. Sumo Logic has unveiled a new framework that defines the core requirements for securing cloud businesses across multiple product categories, as well as a combination of security integrations that accelerate continuous intelligence across the security architecture. This framework along with the participating ecosystem including Contrast Security, CrowdStrike, JFrog, Netskope, Okta, ServiceNow and StackRox, will work to integrate previously siloed architectures across security operations, DevOps and ITOps to build, deploy, run and secure modern applications.

