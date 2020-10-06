 

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS Takes Center Stage at Clinical TMS Society Annual Poster Session

Deep TMS highlighted in 10 presentation posters at annual session

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that 10 of the poster presentations accepted to the annual Clinical TMS Poster session highlight the benefits and potential of Deep TMS in the treatment of mental illnesses and brain disorders.

“The body of evidence supporting the advantages of Deep TMS continues to grow, and many of the presented posters help pave the way for continued study of this life-changing technology,” stated Christopher Boyer, Vice President of Global Marketing of BrainsWay. “From unique case presentations to extensive results from post-marketing multi-center trials, we are excited at the pace of our progress and the breadth of our data as we continue to explore the benefits of BrainsWay’s broader and deeper TMS.”

The presented posters cover a wide range of topics, from major depressive disorder (MDD) to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), highlighting the real-world application of the technology outside of controlled clinical settings, emphasizing the potential for long term therapeutic effects of Deep TMS for OCD, and focusing on several individual experiences with our technology in a variety of challenging cases. With COVID-19 continuing to force industry meetings to shift from in-person to online offerings, the Clinical TMS Society’s Annual Poster Session has been able to meet the educational and informative intent of the meeting while effectively overcoming the barriers posed by the decentralized nature of the meeting. The annual session, offering continuing medical education, will remain open through Dec. 31, 2020 and can be visited here.

About the Clinical TMS Society
The Clinical TMS Society was established in 2013 and includes Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) providers with extensive clinical and research experience from across the United States and the world. The society is dedicated to optimizing clinical practice, awareness, and accessibility of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

