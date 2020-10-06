Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 3ʳᵈ Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 23, 2020 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.



For access to the call, dial 1-877-270-2148. For international participants, dial 1-412-902-6510. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com or by clicking here https://services.choruscall.com/links/acbi200724.html