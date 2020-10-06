ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experience for a New Era of Distributed Work

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the availability of its Workplace Service Delivery solutions , which deliver seamless digital experiences to employees wherever they are, driving employee productivity and satisfaction in a rapidly changing workplace landscape. Workplace Service Delivery provides organizations with a single solution that enables employees to use their connected devices to reserve workspaces, including desks, conference rooms and collaboration spaces.

ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery (Graphic: Business Wire)

The solutions enable employees to easily request room configurations, catering, AV support and more, while providing corporate real estate teams with the analytics and utilization data they need to optimize spend and service levels. With employees and businesses opting for distributed working models, ServiceNow provides organizations with a seamless service delivery model for employees when they want to return to the office. With Workplace Service Delivery, ServiceNow expands its unified employee service experience across HR, IT, legal and now workspace services.

“After having adapted to a new world of remote work over the last six months, businesses must now shift from crisis to planning mode,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflow products, ServiceNow. “This includes reimagining the processes and systems that keep employees safe and productive in a distributed environment. Powered by the Now Platform, Workplace Service Delivery is designed to be the foundation for modern, connected employee experiences in all work environments, helping enterprises optimize how they manage workplaces and workforces going forward.”

"Over the next year, two-thirds of companies will invest in automation related to their facilities. In addition, one in five companies worldwide will add new applications to address needs uncovered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including space utilization, desk reservations and visitor management," says Juliana Beauvais, research manager in IDC's enterprise applications practice focused on enterprise asset, facility, and real estate management. "Moving forward, it's more critical than ever for organizations to focus on the employee workplace experience."