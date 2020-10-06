 

ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experience for a New Era of Distributed Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the availability of its Workplace Service Delivery solutions, which deliver seamless digital experiences to employees wherever they are, driving employee productivity and satisfaction in a rapidly changing workplace landscape. Workplace Service Delivery provides organizations with a single solution that enables employees to use their connected devices to reserve workspaces, including desks, conference rooms and collaboration spaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005240/en/

ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery (Graphic: Business Wire)

ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery (Graphic: Business Wire)

The solutions enable employees to easily request room configurations, catering, AV support and more, while providing corporate real estate teams with the analytics and utilization data they need to optimize spend and service levels. With employees and businesses opting for distributed working models, ServiceNow provides organizations with a seamless service delivery model for employees when they want to return to the office. With Workplace Service Delivery, ServiceNow expands its unified employee service experience across HR, IT, legal and now workspace services.

“After having adapted to a new world of remote work over the last six months, businesses must now shift from crisis to planning mode,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of employee workflow products, ServiceNow. “This includes reimagining the processes and systems that keep employees safe and productive in a distributed environment. Powered by the Now Platform, Workplace Service Delivery is designed to be the foundation for modern, connected employee experiences in all work environments, helping enterprises optimize how they manage workplaces and workforces going forward.”

"Over the next year, two-thirds of companies will invest in automation related to their facilities. In addition, one in five companies worldwide will add new applications to address needs uncovered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including space utilization, desk reservations and visitor management," says Juliana Beauvais, research manager in IDC's enterprise applications practice focused on enterprise asset, facility, and real estate management. "Moving forward, it's more critical than ever for organizations to focus on the employee workplace experience."

Seite 1 von 3
ServiceNow Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms
29.09.20
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
22.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Native Workflows in Microsoft Teams to Power the Future of Work
16.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Levels of Business Agility and Resilience for the COVID Economy
15.09.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Chance: 1.000 mal mehr": Nvidia, Nikola, Tesla, Nel, Verbio, SMA Solar, Xiaomi(1) 
08.09.20
ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
08.09.20
ServiceNow Hires Industry Veteran Vanessa Smith as Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.19
5
ServiceNow