 

UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program Helps Support Children’s Eye Health by Reducing Exposure to Blue Light Amid COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare has launched a vision program that will help children across the country reduce their exposure to blue light and support their overall eye health, addressing the unique eye-health challenges young people may face amid COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005244/en/

The new enhancements for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Eye Care Program are designed to help reduce the prevalence of digital eye strain among young people, a growing concern given people spend an average of 13 hours per day on digital devices.1 Key details include:

  • Donations totaling $100,000 to school districts to help meet the needs of their students, including for technology such as laptops with blue-light filtering properties that may help reduce the risk of digital eye strain amid the growing use of distance learning due to COVID-19. The blue-light filtering technology may help provide protection from potentially harmful blue light, which is especially important given children’s still-developing eyes.2 The following school districts will each receive $20,000 donations to help meet the educational needs of their students: Dallas Independent School District (TX), DeSoto Parish School Board (LA), Green Bay Area Public Schools (WI), and Seminole County Public Schools (FL).
  • Enhanced eye care benefit at no additional member cost sharing for standard and premium anti-reflective coating on eyewear for dependents under age 19 enrolled in eligible employer-sponsored plans, helping prevent potentially harmful reflective glare and reduce the risk of digital eye strain. The enhanced benefit is available to new UnitedHealthcare Vision customers with 100 to 1,000 eligible plan participants.* The enhanced benefit builds on an existing program for UnitedHealthcare Vision plan participants that provides members up to age 13 a second covered eye exam and an additional pair of glasses if their vision prescription changes 0.5 diopter or greater; a comparable benefit design is available to UnitedHealthcare Vision plan participants who are pregnant or breastfeeding**.
  • UnitedHealthcare and Eyesafe will host the Blue Light Summit 2020 on Oct. 15, bringing together world leaders from consumer electronics and health care to discuss the connection between blue light, screen time and eye health. For parents, teachers, school administrators, employers and all consumers, a separate webinar is scheduled for Oct. 13 to share information about ways to help reduce blue light exposure amid the increased prevalence of distance learning due to COVID-19. People can click here to register for the Blue Light Summit 2020 and click here for details about the educational webinar.

In advance of the Blue Light Summit 2020, Eyesafe, a leader in screen time and blue light solutions, and UnitedHealthcare have issued the “Screen Time 2020 Report”, which includes survey results from employers and vision care providers related to screen time and blue light exposure. The “Screen Time 2020 Report” revealed that 94% of eye care providers surveyed are “very concerned” to “somewhat concerned” about the impact of digital device screen time on their patients’ eyes; among employers, more than 77% of respondents are “somewhat” to “very concerned” about the impact of digital device screen time on their employees’ eyes and health.3

Seite 1 von 2
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
01.10.20
UnitedHealthcare's 2021 Medicare Plans Bring Unique Solutions for Unique Times
29.09.20
UnitedHealthcare Donates $1 Million to Support Food Security and Housing Programs Offered by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
29.09.20
UnitedHealthcare Introduces New Health Plan Offering Lower Premiums and a High-Performing Network in Kansas City
28.09.20
UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date
22.09.20
United Health Foundation Partners with Florida State University to Establish Graduate-Level Concentration in Military Health
11.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Ongoing Wildfires in Western States
10.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop Team up to Help Families Grow in Healthy Ways
10.09.20
UnitedHealthcare and Canopy Health Introduce Health Plan Delivering Lower Costs and a Patient-Focused Health Care Experience
08.09.20
World-Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman Partners with Sanvello to Advance Mental Health Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
5
UnitedHealth erzielt Gewinnzuwachs im vierten Quartal und im Gesamtjahr