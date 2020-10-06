UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program Helps Support Children’s Eye Health by Reducing Exposure to Blue Light Amid COVID-19

UnitedHealthcare has launched a vision program that will help children across the country reduce their exposure to blue light and support their overall eye health, addressing the unique eye-health challenges young people may face amid COVID-19.

The new enhancements for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Eye Care Program are designed to help reduce the prevalence of digital eye strain among young people, a growing concern given people spend an average of 13 hours per day on digital devices.1 Key details include:

Donations totaling $100,000 to school districts to help meet the needs of their students, including for technology such as laptops with blue-light filtering properties that may help reduce the risk of digital eye strain amid the growing use of distance learning due to COVID-19. The blue-light filtering technology may help provide protection from potentially harmful blue light, which is especially important given children’s still-developing eyes.2 The following school districts will each receive $20,000 donations to help meet the educational needs of their students: Dallas Independent School District (TX), DeSoto Parish School Board (LA), Green Bay Area Public Schools (WI), and Seminole County Public Schools (FL).

Enhanced eye care benefit at no additional member cost sharing for standard and premium anti-reflective coating on eyewear for dependents under age 19 enrolled in eligible employer-sponsored plans, helping prevent potentially harmful reflective glare and reduce the risk of digital eye strain. The enhanced benefit is available to new UnitedHealthcare Vision customers with 100 to 1,000 eligible plan participants.* The enhanced benefit builds on an existing program for UnitedHealthcare Vision plan participants that provides members up to age 13 a second covered eye exam and an additional pair of glasses if their vision prescription changes 0.5 diopter or greater; a comparable benefit design is available to UnitedHealthcare Vision plan participants who are pregnant or breastfeeding**.

UnitedHealthcare and Eyesafe will host the Blue Light Summit 2020 on Oct. 15, bringing together world leaders from consumer electronics and health care to discuss the connection between blue light, screen time and eye health. For parents, teachers, school administrators, employers and all consumers, a separate webinar is scheduled for Oct. 13 to share information about ways to help reduce blue light exposure amid the increased prevalence of distance learning due to COVID-19. People can click here to register for the Blue Light Summit 2020 and click here for details about the educational webinar.

In advance of the Blue Light Summit 2020, Eyesafe, a leader in screen time and blue light solutions, and UnitedHealthcare have issued the “Screen Time 2020 Report”, which includes survey results from employers and vision care providers related to screen time and blue light exposure. The “Screen Time 2020 Report” revealed that 94% of eye care providers surveyed are “very concerned” to “somewhat concerned” about the impact of digital device screen time on their patients’ eyes; among employers, more than 77% of respondents are “somewhat” to “very concerned” about the impact of digital device screen time on their employees’ eyes and health.3