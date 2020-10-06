 

ExchangeRight Achieves 169% to 181%+ Total Returns for Investors, Including Return of Capital, with Another Full Cycle DST Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

ExchangeRight has brought another net-leased portfolio DST full cycle, generating total returns of over 169%, including return of capital for investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange. Total returns were equivalent to over 181%, including return of capital for investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, based on an independent valuation performed by KPMG of the acquiring REIT portfolio. ExchangeRight provided each DST investor with the option to perform another 1031 exchange, receive cash, or complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, or any combination of these options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005359/en/

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Full Cycle Net-Leased Portfolio DST (Photo: Business Wire)

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Full Cycle Net-Leased Portfolio DST (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to going full cycle, the net-leased portfolio DST provided investors with stable income backed by long-term net-leased properties leased to investment-grade tenants operating essential businesses diversified across nine properties and four states. Due to the financial strength of the DST portfolio’s tenants and their ability to remain open and operating during the COVID-19 crisis, the tenants paid 100% of their rent throughout the pandemic and resulting economic turmoil. The DST portfolio’s strong performance enabled investors to enjoy uninterrupted distributions and made an attractive acquisition target for the acquiring REIT.

The portfolio’s average annualized rate of return for cash and 1031 exchange investors was 9.10%, over 23% higher than the company’s initial projections. For 721 investors who received operating units in the acquiring portfolio, the average annualized returns were equivalent to 10.64%, over 44% higher than the company’s initial projections.

“This is the fifth Net-Leased Portfolio offering we have brought full cycle in just over a year, building on our successful track record of returning profits to investors and meeting or exceeding projections with our DST programs,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “Despite the economic downturn, we continue to successfully protect investors’ capital with recession-resilient portfolios, while providing stable income and cumulative returns that are among the highest in the industry. We are truly grateful for the trust that many of the industry’s representatives and advisors, together with their investors, have placed in us, which has allowed us to further empower people to be secure, free, and generous.”

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform has over $2.9 billion in assets under management, diversified across more than 700 properties of over 13 million square feet located throughout 38 different states. More than 3,800 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All 56 of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company’s founding in 2012.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company sources, syndicates, and strategically manages long-term, net-leased assets backed by investment-grade corporations that operate essential businesses successfully in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.exchangeright.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results