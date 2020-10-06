Three New York Counties Partner with Verra Mobility to Implement School Bus Stop Arm Safety Camera Programs

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, announced that it has been awarded multi-year contracts with three New York counties to deploy CrossingGuard, an automated stop arm photo enforcement solution that enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles that illegally pass a school bus as children enter and exit.

The announcement comes as Verra Mobility continues its ongoing commitment to support school safety in the state. By the end of 2020, Verra Mobility is on track to have more than 1,000 school zone speed safety cameras installed in New York City, one of the largest safety camera programs in the country.

The need for technology of this nature, including stop arm photo enforcement, is clear. In fact, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services estimates that throughout a 180-day school year, more than 17 million stop arm violations could be committed by reckless drivers in the United States alone.1

Jason Garnar, County Executive, Broome County, explained, “Photo enforcement has become an important tool in protecting children using a bus system, with research showing that just one citation from a stop arm solution can greatly decrease the chance of that person committing another violation – ultimately reducing the chance of any child being in the crosshairs of a negligent driver. We are thankful to have Verra Mobility, an expert in implementation, as a partner to our county’s school districts.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente stated, “Our priority when we began this process was to add a layer of protection to safeguard Oneida County’s children who ride our school buses. This partnership with Verra Mobility is designed to promote drivers’ safety and reduce the number of accidents involving school buses."

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said, “Safety is such a massive priority for us right now as we battle COVID-19 in Orange County, especially in our school districts. Having a partnership with Verra Mobility to implement and manage stop arm safety cameras means that students who are using the bus system will be safer there, as well, as that’s why we started this program.”