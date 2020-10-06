 

SHV Energy Improves Customer Service With Smart Devices And IoT Connectivity From Orange Business Services

SHV Energy has chosen IoT connectivity from Orange Business Services to deploy smart telemetry and meters on its gas tanks across Europe and the US. The solution will provide an enhanced gas delivery service to its customers across the world. It will help SHV Energy to improve infrastructure management, customer satisfaction and supply security, while saving on fuel costs and reducing carbon emissions.

The solution will provide an enhanced gas delivery service to SHV Energy’s customers across the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

SHV Energy is a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG, LNG and is active in the area of biofuels and renewable energy solutions. It supplies gas under brands, including Calor Gas, Gaspol, Liquigas, Pinnacle, Primagas, and Primagaz across four continents.

The company will fit smart devices to both legacy and new gas tanks, along with an antennae and a magnet mechanism that measures the gas. Each of these smart telemetry devices includes an Orange global SIM, which transfers data to SHV Energy’s offices via the Orange global mobile network. There the data is collected and analyzed to ensure that a customer’s gas tank is never empty. SHV Energy is also alerted if the tank registers any malfunction or leak. The data is also used to optimize gas delivery routes to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“The move toward smart metering and the deployment of digital functionalities are critical in delivering the best possible service in supplying gas to our customer base. With this innovative IoT connectivity solution from Orange Business Services we can increase the flexibility, reliability and robustness of our network, and become greener in the process,” explains Marieke Schoningh, SHV Energy Management Board Member.

Orange’s global mobile network is enhanced by an alliance of operators and more than 500 roaming agreements. This ensures that data gets to the data platform at SHV Energy’s offices fast, efficiently and securely. In addition, Orange provides value-added services, such as service and implementation management, to accompany SHV throughout its entire IoT journey. Orange Business Services was positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide."

“Connectivity is a key enabler of IoT. SHV Energy’s smart monitoring deployment is an excellent example of how a company can use our IoT connectivity solution to connect devices safely and reliably to transport data for actionable business insight and build a successful IoT-enabled business,” says Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services
Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.2 billion euros in 2019 and 253 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

