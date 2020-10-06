 

Date of Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by Reading International

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to help protect the well-being of our stockholders, employees, family members and the communities in which they live, Reading will not hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting") in person, but rather virtually through a web-based platform, commencing at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, on December 8, 2020.

Voting online at the virtual meeting

Registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders, as of the close of business on October 19, 2020 (the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting), are entitled to join the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to communicate, participate in, listen and vote from any location with appropriate internet connectivity. Details of how to register for and access the virtual meeting will be provided in the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement.

The Company currently intends to commence electronic mailing of the notice of the 2020 Annual Meeting and definitive Proxy Statement on or about the close of business October 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2020. In addition, once filed the definitive Proxy Statement will be available for viewing on the Company website, https://investor.readingrdi.com/financials/sec-filings. Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only 2020 Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Stockholder Proposals Submission Deadline

Because the scheduled date of the 2020 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than 30 days from the anniversary of the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted pursuant to the provisions of the proxy rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting. To be considered for inclusion, such stockholder proposals must be received in writing by the Company at our corporate headquarters at 5995 Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 300, Culver City, CA 90230, Attn: S. Craig Tompkins, Esq., Annual Meeting Secretary, before the close of business on October 16, 2020.

Litigation Update

On October 1, 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court ordered the Trial Court to dismiss the putative Derivative Lawsuit being prosecuted by James J. Cotter, Jr., concluding that Mr. Cotter, Jr. was not an adequate representative of our Company’s stockholders. In arriving at this conclusion, the Nevada Supreme Court noted, among other things, that “because one of the main remedies Cotter Jr. is seeking is his reinstatement as CEO, his interests are divergent from the shareholders’ interests” and that “Cotter Jr.’s action appears to be vindictively sought in response to his termination as CEO. . .” Our Company is now pursuing collection of the approximately $800,000 in costs from Mr. Cotter, Jr. approved by the Nevada Supreme Court, which amount is covered by a bond posted by Mr. Cotter, Jr., in connection with his appeal.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Reading International (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Iconic Tammany Hall is Reborn for the 21st Century
25.09.20
Reading Cinemas Cal Oaks With TITAN LUXE Announces Reopening Today