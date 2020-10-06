Rapid7 Announces Cloud Identity and Access Management Governance Module for DivvyCloud

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the availability of its Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Governance module for DivvyCloud to help customers identify and reduce cloud identity risk. With this new module, customers gain deeper visibility into their cloud resources to assess, prioritize, and remediate improper permission combinations that could grant unintended or overly permissive access.

The dynamic and ephemeral nature of cloud environments makes traditional security perimeter approaches insufficient for managing risk. To reduce risk, companies must view identity as the new perimeter. Unfortunately, the complexity of cloud environments and cloud service provider IAM tools often lead developers and engineers to grant unintended or overly permissive access. For security teams, this same complexity makes it difficult, if not impossible, to determine who—or what—has access to a cloud resource. The result is unmanaged cloud risk that overwhelms security teams.

“Despite the fact that cloud-based services and tools have been a staple in most companies’ operations for many years, IAM remains a persistent problem because traditional IAM solutions don't solve today's challenges,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of cloud security at Rapid7. “Rapid7’s new Cloud IAM Governance module for DivvyCloud allows our customers to gain full control and visibility over their entire cloud environment, no matter how many different cloud providers, users, or resources they have in play. Once they have this insight, companies can start to implement least privilege access to reduce the risk of data breaches and enhance security.”

This solution is now generally available to DivvyCloud customers as an additional module. Specifically, the Cloud IAM Governance module allows customers to: