 

Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of Over 11% During The Forecast Period (2020-2030)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:12  |  40   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, every year, 3.8 Mn new cases of urothelial carcinoma occur around the world, with the recurrence rate being nearly 30-50%. However, early detection by use of modern diagnostics enables quick medical decision-making and consequent treatment for urothelial carcinoma. Accuracy in urothelial carcinoma diagnostics plays a significant role in the reduction of treatment costs.

Persistence_Market_Research

Moreover, increased demand for treatment of urothelial carcinoma is a key driver for increasing revenue inflow from diagnostic tests and procedures. However, development of effective urothelial carcinoma screening methods will play a significant role in the early detection and subsequent reduction in mortality rates. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic methods such as the adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures, rapid molecular diagnostic kits, and use of biomarker testing in urothelial carcinoma screening programs are some other factors that will aid the growth of the urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market.

According to the latest report published by PMR, the Global Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market Was Valued At US$ 1 Bn In 2020, And Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of Over 11% During The Forecast Period (2020–2030).

 Key Takeaways from Urothelial Carcinoma Diagnostics Market Study        

  • The reagent and kits segment, under product type, is expected to contribute more than 70% of revenue share in the urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market.
  • By test type, molecular diagnostic tests accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. Rapid and sensitive detection is anticipated to drive demand for urothelial carcinoma diagnostics.
  • Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounts for a major revenue share in the urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market.
  • Leading players launching rapid diagnostic products with advances technology are expected to dominate the urothelial carcinoma diagnostics market space.
  • Governments of various countries are organizing cancer screening programs and are spreading awareness, which is creating significant demand for urothelial carcinoma diagnostics.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in manufacturing disruptions and also decreased demand, which is projected to impede market growth in the near term.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14128

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
T-Mobile Netherlands utilizes 1NCE cloud native IoT platform
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Technological Advancement to Mark Sample Preparation Market, Driving Growth from 2019 to 2027: TMR
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease