Arkansas Department of Transportation, NIC Arkansas Earn Government Experience Award

ARDOT was one of 10 national winners and was recognized for using the web to radically improve the government experience while innovating how services are delivered.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) awarded the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) a State Project Experience Award for its IDrive Arkansas platform. The IDrive Arkansas platform was developed in partnership with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) and NIC Arkansas.

“We are honored to be recognized for enhancing the citizen travel experience across the state,” said Denise Powell, Digital Content Coordinator for ARDOT. “By allowing Arkansas motorists to view real-time road and weather conditions from any device, IDrive makes it possible to plan safer travel routes and potentially reduce traffic jams, vehicle accidents, injuries and deaths on Arkansas roadways.”

As the first interactive travel map in the state, IDrive Arkansas pulls together current highway construction zones, live traffic conditions, weather radars, locations of welcome centers and rest stops, and other critical travel information into a dynamic, responsive website and mobile app. Behind the scenes, ARDOT’s Construction and Travel Information System (ACTIS) powers a robust cross-agency communication hub allowing multiple state, county and city organizations to collaborate in real time.

IDriveArkansas.com and its mobile app are hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud, providing accessibility, reliability and scalability to over 1 million users per year.

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

About NIC Arkansas

Little-Rock-based NIC Arkansas is celebrating 23 years as the state’s official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's family of companies. NIC Arkansas operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, which offers more than 1,000 state and local online services, and works with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) to help state government entities web-enable their information and services.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005260/en/