 

Arkansas Department of Transportation, NIC Arkansas Earn Government Experience Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) awarded the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) a State Project Experience Award for its IDrive Arkansas platform. The IDrive Arkansas platform was developed in partnership with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) and NIC Arkansas.

ARDOT was one of 10 national winners and was recognized for using the web to radically improve the government experience while innovating how services are delivered.

“We are honored to be recognized for enhancing the citizen travel experience across the state,” said Denise Powell, Digital Content Coordinator for ARDOT. “By allowing Arkansas motorists to view real-time road and weather conditions from any device, IDrive makes it possible to plan safer travel routes and potentially reduce traffic jams, vehicle accidents, injuries and deaths on Arkansas roadways.”

As the first interactive travel map in the state, IDrive Arkansas pulls together current highway construction zones, live traffic conditions, weather radars, locations of welcome centers and rest stops, and other critical travel information into a dynamic, responsive website and mobile app. Behind the scenes, ARDOT’s Construction and Travel Information System (ACTIS) powers a robust cross-agency communication hub allowing multiple state, county and city organizations to collaborate in real time.

IDriveArkansas.com and its mobile app are hosted in the Amazon Web Services cloud, providing accessibility, reliability and scalability to over 1 million users per year.

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

About NIC Arkansas

Little-Rock-based NIC Arkansas is celebrating 23 years as the state’s official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's family of companies. NIC Arkansas operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, which offers more than 1,000 state and local online services, and works with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) to help state government entities web-enable their information and services.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

NIC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Maine.gov Recognized With 2020 Government Experience Award
05.10.20
Secretary Dunlap Launches Accessible Absentee Ballot Option for Maine Voters with Print Disabilities
05.10.20
State of South Carolina Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
01.10.20
Online Property Tax Payments in Arkansas Offer Convenient, Touchless Options Ahead of Oct. 15 Deadline
28.09.20
State of Vermont Places in Top 5 of Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
NIC State Partners Receive Government Experience Awards from the Center for Digital Government
25.09.20
State of Maryland Places Wins Third Place in Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
State of Utah Takes Home Second Place in 2020 Government Experience Awards
25.09.20
Mississippi’s Digital Government Experience Named Best in the Nation
24.09.20
Pulaski County, Arkansas and NIC Arkansas Launch New Service, Allowing Residents to Pay Taxes with Cash

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?